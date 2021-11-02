Raiders’ Henry Ruggs Involved in Fatal Car Crash: Police

Early Tuesday morning, rumors started to swirl that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, 22, was involved in a car crash in Las Vegas when a video circulated online of a totaled green Corvette that looked similar to his.

As TMZ Sports first reported and the police later confirmed, those rumors are true. Police say Ruggs was involved in a car crash in the Las Vegas Valley area around 3:39 a.m. local time on November 2. Police later confirmed that “at least one person involved in the crash has died” and Ruggs will face charges of DUI resulting in death.

The video of the post-crash scene, released by Hector Mejia of 8 News Now, shows two cars — a Toyota Rav4 and Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette — that have been completely totaled. An earlier tweet shows what he called the “fiery crash.”

Rainbow is still closed in both directions while fatal investigators get a better look with daylight. Waiting for @LVMPD to release info on injuries or fatalities. @8NewsNow https://t.co/cS6w8Rrvb5 pic.twitter.com/SsO85v66VM — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2021

TMZ added in an update that a source close to Ruggs said he is “expected to be OK.”

Ruggs had previously posted photos alongside the Corvette on his Instagram page, the license plate of which matches the vehicle at the scene of the crash, per a photo from the Las Vegas Sun.

Police: Raiders’ Henry Ruggs facing DUI count in fatal crashhttps://t.co/TYezTmdWo8 pic.twitter.com/tCoXzfTVpW — Las Vegas Sun (@LasVegasSun) November 2, 2021

The Raiders issued a public statement via the team’s official Twitter account at 12:26 p.m. local time on Tuesday:

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs Charged With DUI Resulting in Death, Police Say

The police have now addressed the crash directly. In a press release, the LVMPD announced that Ruggs was involved in the crash and “showed signs of impairment” when authorities arrived on the scene.

The police say that Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death:

On Nov. 2, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the LVMPD responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased victim inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death.

Ruggs’ attorney told TMZ, “On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

As The Athletic’s Tashan Reed notes, if Ruggs is convicted under Nevada state law, the 2020 first-round draft pick could face penalties including “2 to 20 years in prison,” “fines ranging from $2,000-$5,000” and “a three-year driver’s license suspension.”

Ruggs Was in the Midst of Breakout Season

Though Ruggs avoided life-threatening injury, he’s about to enter a long legal process. This will derail a season that started very promising. The second-year wide receiver led the Raiders in receiving yards (469) through seven games and was developing into one of the team’s top offensive weapons.

Ruggs was the first wide receiver selected in a loaded 2020 NFL draft class, though his rookie year was disappointing as he only caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. The former Alabama star was determined to improve his play in 2021 and added 12 pounds of muscle in the offseason. The results have been positive for Ruggs as he’s turned into one of quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite targets.

With the wide receiver facing charges, the next step could be for him to be put on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list, which would keep him out indefinitely while the legal process plays out.

