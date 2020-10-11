Insane Catch From Raiders’ Henry Ruggs Sets Internet on Fire

Since the Henry Ruggs has missed the last two games for the Las Vegas Raiders due to injury, the offense hasn’t looked as dynamic. He finally made his return against the Kansas City Chiefs and it didn’t take long for him to make his impact known. One the Raiders’ first drive, he caught a wild 46-yard bomb from Derek Carr.

Henry Ruggs III with an absurd highlight-reel catch 😳 (🎥: @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/uBi2FSz4xK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2020

Everybody talks about Ruggs’ speed but he’s also got some great hands. The Raiders have needed a consistent number one wide receiver and Ruggs will be that guy if he can keep making circus catches. He’s already proving to be a dynamic playmaker for the silver and black.

Internet Goes Wild Over Catch

Due to his injury, Ruggs hasn’t had much of a chance to make big plays yet. He’s been outshined by the other wide receivers in the 2020 draft class. However, he made it very clear to the world that he’s just as good as those other guys. The internet was stunned by Ruggs’ crazy catch.

and they said Henry Ruggs could only run fast 🧐

pic.twitter.com/TIhtIhKL6P — PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2020

Ruggs just Mossed the defender 😲pic.twitter.com/tZK32AGZbI — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) October 11, 2020

Holy shit what a catch by Ruggs 😳 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 11, 2020

Oh my god Ruggs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2020

Derek Carr Happy to Have Ruggs Back

There’s probably nobody happier to have Ruggs back than quarterback Derek Carr. A lot has been made about the fact that he hasn’t had great wide receiver talent to throw to over the year. If Ruggs can turn into a consistent threat, the Raiders should field a much better offense. Carr talked about his excitement for the wide receiver to return prior to the Chiefs game.

“I’m excited, man, we’re going to need him,” Carr said. “We’re going to need everyone going into Arrowhead. It’s not easy. It’s tough. Tough environment, tough team. Henry has shown some great signs of some great attributes, some things that you love to see of his work ethic, route-running ability. I wish we would have got to see more of it the past few games but because he was hurt, we didn’t see it, but his toughness, man. The kid is tough.”

While Ruggs is finally back, there was frustration growing around the injury problems. The Raiders took him in the first round with the expectation that he’d be playing. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson acknowledged this fact recently.

“Again, we see the speed,” Olson said. “I think it’s just a matter of time between he and Derek to get a chance to hit those full-speed routes together. We’re happy with where he’s at. I know there’s probably frustration out there. ‘Why’s this guy not getting more explosive plays?’ But they’ll come. It’s just time.”

With small, speed receivers, injuries are a bigger problem. If Ruggs isn’t close to 100%, he might not be very effective in the passing game. That also means that he’s probably pretty healthy now that he’s returned and hopefully the injury problems don’t become too much of an issue. He could be a difference-maker for an offense that’s looked disappointing when he’s not on the field.

