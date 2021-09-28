Henry Ruggs Cryptic on Extra ‘Fire’ vs. Dolphins: ‘Some Things Were Said’

Year 1 was tough for Henry Ruggs. He was the first wide receiver taken in a loaded 2020 NFL Draft class but only caught 26 passes as a rookie. Many were ready to count him out as another speedy wideout who flopped in the NFL. That was never really fair as he dealt with injuries early last season and didn’t have an offseason to prepare.

This season, Ruggs looks like the guy the Las Vegas Raiders were hoping they’d get when they drafted him in the first round. He currently leads the team in receiving yards through three games with 237, including 78 yards against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. He didn’t have a massive game against Miami but he did make some really big plays. According to Ruggs, he was playing with a chip on his shoulder Sunday.

“I had a little fire behind me for this game,” Ruggs said after the game. “I was just ready to go. I don’t like to say too much because I don’t like to start anything. But some things were said, and I was ready to play and just prove who I am.”

Ruggs wouldn’t elaborate on what was said or who said them but he did seem irked. He’s usually a very calm player but something was irritating him. While will never know what was said, it’s possible to guess who said it.

Ruggs Made a Big Play Over Xavien Howard

Throughout the game, Ruggs was mostly covered by Miami’s top cornerback Xavien Howard, who is also one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. There was one notable play in the second quarter where Ruggs got the best of Howard and looked particularly fired up.

Obviously, that’s not a guarantee that Howard was the one who irked him. However, it is notable that he seemed extra-hyped for making that grab. Quarterback Derek Carr had a chance to walk through that play after the game.

“He’s proven that as well as he can run that way, he plays a vertical game, too,” Carr said. “I’m sure you’ve seen some of his basketball highlights. The guy’s unbelievable at going up and getting the ball.

“On that play across the middle, I kind of just gave him a chance and he went up and got it.”

Ruggs is playing at another level this season which could mean big things for the Raiders offense. An offense that isn’t too reliant on tight end Darren Waller is seriously dangerous.

Ruggs Speaks to Added Confidence This Season

Not only has Ruggs played better, but fellow second-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards has also stepped up his game. Ruggs had a chance to talk about why the two wide receivers are playing at a higher level.

“The biggest thing is just being comfortable now,” Ruggs said of himself and Edwards. “We’re more confident in our assignments and our jobs and knowing what we have to do to help our team.”

Thanks in part to Ruggs and Edwards, the Raiders are the only team in the NFL with four wide receivers with 200+ receiving yards. Hunter Renfrow and Waller join them on the list.

