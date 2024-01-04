Raiders Star Admits Belief He’s Playing His Final Game in LV

It’s been a rough couple of seasons for Hunter Renfrow. After catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and making the Pro Bowl in 2021 for the Las Vegas Raiders, the wide receiver has not been nearly as productive.

Renfrow had 36 catches for 330 yards last season and only has 25 catches for 255 yards this season despite playing in more games. The Raiders have him a two-year contract extension in 2022 but it doesn’t look like he’ll finish the contract.

Renfrow was surprisingly candid about this week’s game against the Denver Broncos, which is likely his last as a Raider.

“I definitely think a lot about it,” Renfrow said of potentially playing his final game with the Raiders, per a January 3 column from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The wide receiver didn’t mince words as he’s pretty convinced he’ll be getting released or traded at some point this offseason.

“I’m very aware of my contract and what will probably happen at the end of the year,” Renfrow said.

The Raiders will only have a $5.5 million dead cap hit if they release Renfrow in the offseason. Considering how poorly he’s played the last two seasons, it’s unlikely the team will find a trade partner.

Hunter Renfrow Thanks Raider Nation

Hunter Renfrow quickly became a fan favorite for the Raiders fan base after getting selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He quickly developed into a dependable slot receiver and has over 600 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

He was a much better fit in Jon Gruden’s offense and couldn’t find the same success with Josh McDaniels. Despite going through a couple of rough seasons, Renfrow still has a lot of love for the Raiders and sent a message to the fan base.

“Just how thankful I am for Raider Nation kind of bringing me in and letting me be myself as a rookie and grow as a player and having my back when I wasn’t playing well,” Renfrow said. “And always having my back. And so I think just an appreciation for that and I think about all the guys that have come and gone and been a part of this.

“What brings up together is a common goal, and I think as long as we have that goal and we have each other’s back, then that’s the fun of it. That’s what makes football fun.”

Renforw was instrumental in the Raiders’ playoff run in 2021 so the fan base won’t soon forget him either.

Antonio Pierce Praises Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow has had a very limited role in the Raiders offense this season. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers have received most of the targets and it doesn’t help that the team has had inconsistent quarterback play.

Perhaps with a better quarterback, Renfrow can return to form at his next stop. Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce still thinks that he’s a capable football player.

“He’s an NFL-caliber wide receiver. He’s a starting receiver,” Pierce said during his January 3 media availability. “He’s a really good football player.”

Renfrow is still just 28 so he should have some good years left in the tank but he needs to find the right situation if he doesn’t want to repeat his 2022 and 2023 seasons.