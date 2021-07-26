Raiders Missing 4 Young Players at Start of Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders will be heading into training camp relatively healthy. There haven’t been any big names that aren’t planning to report. However, the team will be missing several young players at the start of camp.

The Raiders announced that rookie third-round pick Divine Deablo and third-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson are being placed on the Active/Physically Unable To Perform list. Undrafted rookie offensive lineman Devery Hamilton is being placed on the Non-Football Illness list while undrafted rookie defensive lineman Darius Still is now on the Non-Football Injury List.

We have placed Divine Deablo and Isaiah Johnson on the Active/Physically Unable To Perform List. We have placed Devery Hamilton on the Non-Football Illness List. We have placed Darius Stills on the Non-Football Injury List. pic.twitter.com/UiHyN6NItk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 25, 2021

This is worrisome news for Johnson as he’s had trouble staying healthy since the Raiders drafted him in 2019. The tall, athletic cornerback will be fighting for a roster spot this offseason and starting training camp injured won’t help his chances. He needs to come out swinging when he gets healthy as the Raiders aren’t loyal to very many players.

What’s Going on With Deablo?

One of the big offseason mysteries for the Raiders has been regarding Deablo. The third-round pick wasn’t on the practice field during OTAs and the team revealed that he was injured. What made it odd was that it was taken quite a while for Deablo to sign his rookie contract. The lack of a contract and absence from OTAs led to fans questioning what was going on with him.

Deablo finally signed his contract last week so that’s no longer a concern. However, he’s obviously still injured. For whatever reason, the Raiders haven’t leaked out any information on exactly what’s going on with him. It’s kept him out for some time so it could be somewhat serious. Regardless, the Raiders will hope to have on the field soon. He played defensive back in college but the team has plans for him at linebacker. If he’s hoping to have a role on the defense this season, he’s going to need to start work on that transition ASAP.

Hamilton & Stills Are 2 of Raiders’ Most Interesting UDFAs

Hamilton may have gone undrafted but he’s a player to keep an eye on at training camp. He’s 6-foot-9 and the Raiders love size in their offensive tackles. With the team using a first-round pick on right tackle Alex Leatherwood and having left tackle manned by Kolton Miller, there isn’t much pressure on Hamilton right now. He’ll have a hard time making the team but he could land a spot on the practice squad with a strong training camp. The Raiders made a lot of moves on the offensive line this offseason so there is opportunity for a guy like Hamilton.

Stills is another guy to watch but unlike Hamilton, he’s undersized at just 6-feet-0. The defensive tackle out of West Virginia is as confident as they come and made it clear that he won’t be out long.

Imma Be Good Y’all, Don’t Worry 💯🖤 — Darius Stills (@DariusStills56) July 25, 2021

The Raiders added a number of defensive tackles this offseason so Stills have his work cut out for him. While the team added a large volume of players at the position, none of them are big names.

