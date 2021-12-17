Ex-Raider Jon Gruden Called ‘Steal of the Draft’ Signs With Steelers

One position the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t drafted well for over a decade has been cornerback. That hasn’t stopped them from trying. The team has drafted many cornerbacks over the years and only a few have panned out.

One of the most intriguing prospects the Raiders drafted in recent years was Isaiah Johnson. The 6-foot-2 cornerback out of Houston runs a 4.40 40-yard dash, which is exactly the size and speed that NFL teams want from a cornerback. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his rookie year. When his second season rolled around, he was able to play in 14 games but made little impact outside of an impressive game-saving performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the Raiders drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, former head coach Jon Gruden called him the “steal of the draft,” via The Athletic. That didn’t end up being the case as the team released him before the start of the 2021 season. Since being released, he hasn’t played in a game. He spent some time on the Houston Texans’ practice squad but that didn’t last. He’ll now get a chance to make an impact on a new team. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they’re signing Johnson to the practice squad.

We have signed DB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2021

The Steelers are consistently one of the best defensive teams in the NFL so perhaps they can figure out how to utilize Johnson’s elite athletic traits. It’s a wise career decision for the young defensive back.

Trayvon Mullen Injured Once Again

Johnson wasn’t the only cornerback the Raiders drafted in the 2019 class. In the second round, the team selected Trayvon Mullen out of Clemson. He’s been a solid player for the team and has started in 31 games. This season has been rocky as he’s dealt with injuries. He recently returned from a long stint on the Injured Reserve but had another setback.

Mullen missed practice all week and won’t play against the Cleveland Browns.

Darren Waller will miss his third straight game for the Raiders while Denzel Perryman will miss his second straight and Trayvon Mullen, who just returned from IR, is also out against Cleveland. https://t.co/X1prC31WiN pic.twitter.com/DRwJ7m34CL — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 16, 2021

With the game getting delayed from Saturday to Monday, it’s possible that the extra time opens up the possibility for him to play but that seems unlikely considering he didn’t practice all week.

Mock Draft Has Raiders Selecting CB in 1st Round

The Raiders’ best cornerback this season has been Casey Hayward. He’s been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and has yet to allow a touchdown catch. Unfortunately, he’s 32-years-old and only on a one-year deal. The Raiders will likely try to bring him back but he may rather go play for a contender.

If that happens, the team will have another big need at cornerback. Pro Football Focus predicts the Raiders to draft Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner in the first round.

Gardner is in the midst of the stingiest seasons PFF College has ever seen from a cornerback who predominantly plays man coverage. He has allowed only 87 total yards from 368 coverage snaps and 11 starts while picking off three passes and breaking up another. Gardner’s success isn’t limited to this year, either. The 6-foot-3 cornerback’s length gives him an advantage against every receiver he faces. He brings a “dog” mentality to the field and is an easy first-rounder.

