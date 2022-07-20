Raiders Sign Former Patriots Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders recently opened up a roster spot ahead of training camp when they cut cornerback Stanford Samuels. The team didn’t immediately fill the spot with another player but training camp is about to start. They announced that they’ve decided to bring in another wide receiver.

Isaiah Zuber has been signed to the roster.

We have signed free agent WR Isaiah Zuber. Additionally, we have placed DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. and DT Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List » https://t.co/CrSG5EQe09 pic.twitter.com/vZkA78y62Q — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 19, 2022

Zuber is a player that head coach Josh McDaniels should be quite familiar with. He spent time with the New England Patriots between 2020 and 2021 after getting signed as an undrafted free agent following college. He suited up for four games during the 2020 season and had two receptions for 29 yards. He then briefly spent time with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns last season.

Zuber made his mark in the USFL recently as a member of the Houston Gamblers. He was the league’s touchdown receptions leader in 2022 with five. His familiarity with McDaniels’ offense could give him the edge over other fringe players on the roster. Making the active roster will be tough but he could a shot at the practice squad if he impresses in training camp.

Hunter Renfrow a Top Red Zone WR, per PFF

The Raiders are quite top-heavy at wide receiver right now. Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow form one of the NFL’s top duos. Adams will make plays all over the field while Renfrow dominates the slot. The addition of the five-time Pro Bowler shouldn’t lessen Renfrow’s impact. According to Brad Horn of Pro Football Focus, he’s one of the best red zone wide receivers in the NFL.

“If Cooper Kupp’s outlier 2021 season was removed, Renfrow would have the second-most red-zone receiving yards (114),” Horn wrote. “He caught 18 of his 24 targets, 17 of which were ‘open.’ The Raiders’ receiver also hauled in 100.0% of his catchable targets and rounds out the aforementioned three-way tie with nine touchdowns.”

The Raiders have been among the worst red zone teams in the NFL in recent years. Having Renfrow and Adams working together to score touchdowns should help fix that issue.

Who Will Be WR3 for Raiders?

An interesting storyline to watch in training camp will revolve around who the Raiders’ third wide receiver will be. There’s no clear favorite quite yet as Demarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins and Keelan Cole are excepted to battle it out. As of right now, it looks like two guys stand out as the favorites to earn the spot, per Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

The early read is that Hollins and Cole have a leg up on former Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson and speedster Tyron Johnson. Hollins is 6-foot-4 and faster than you think, and Cole has proven reliable in his stops with the Jaguars and Jets. Hollins had four touchdowns for the Dolphins last season and should give McDaniels and Carr another option in the red zone besides Adams, Waller, Renfrow, Jacobs, Drake and backup tight end Foster Moreau.

Cole has been a productive NFL player while Hollin is a massive target for Derek Carr to throw to. It should be a fun battle to watch in the coming weeks.

