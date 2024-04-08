Raiders’ Jack Jones Stir Controversy After Ripping Patriots Fans

Cornerback Jack Jones was with the New England Patriots for less than two seasons but the fan base left a strong impression on him. Now that he’s with the Las Vegas Raiders, he has no problem speaking his mind about them.

Jones stirred some controversy with comments he made about Patriots fans and reporters and it started with an April 5 X post where he spoke about how quarterback Mac Jones looks happier since getting traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They said mac look happier in Jax lol it was NE it wasn’t bill NE fans 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾x1000000000000 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) April 6, 2024

He accused the Patriots fans of turning on players too quickly while also praising the Raiders fan base.

one day yall love mac the next day yall hate him.. one day yall love Jacc but the next day im a criminal that walk around wit guns.. raiders nation stand tall thru it all ups and downs from the time I been here fans had nothing but good things to say 🙏🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) April 6, 2024

Things only escalated from there as Jones continued to go after fans of the Patriots.

“Pats fans didn’t like that comment LOL stop acting like yall run the world and players don’t [EXPLETIVE] up.. players [EXPLETIVE] up and yall don’t run the world. Fan said you would feel the same way (tried to say Mac had a trash season..) let me see a FAN WIN A GAME IN THE NFL,” Jones wrote in an April 6 X post.

Jones continued to send out messages about the situation until it culminated with him taking his issues to Instagram Live.

Jack Jones Accused of Having Meltdown

In the age of social media, players are interacting directly with fans way more often than they used to. Players particularly like to go on Instagram Live and talk about whatever topics interest them.

Jack Jones took to Instagram Live to discuss his issues with Patriots fans. He spoke about how fans are too comfortable taking shots at players. While there wasn’t anything particularly inflammatory about what he said in the video, Dov Kleiman on X accused the cornerback of having a meltdown.

Raiders CB Jack Jones had a meltdown on IG live 😳pic.twitter.com/WdhWHI1C5K — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 7, 2024

While the Raiders would likely prefer Jones not say anything at all that could be considered controversial on social media, many defended him against the accusation he had a meltdown, including his former teammate Jermaine Eluemunor.

“Dov you need to look up the definition of a meltdown,” Eluemunor wrote in an April 8 X post.

Dov you need to look up the definition of a meltdown. Stop saying random 💩 for engagements 🤡 https://t.co/u0zEIjoEdK — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) April 8, 2024

Jones likely didn’t do anything that is punishable by the NFL so he shouldn’t have anything to worry about as long as he doesn’t continue to escalate his issues with the Patriots fan base.

Las Vegas Raiders Need Jack Jones

The Raiders lost cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency and haven’t signed a single player at the position in free agency. The team is relying heavily on Jack Jones to be an impact player in 2024.

He’s proven that he has the skill to be a good starting cornerback. He had two interceptions and four passes defended in just seven games with the Raiders last season. Head coach Antonio Pierce coached Jones since back in high school so he should know how to keep the cornerback in check.

If they can keep him from stirring controversy, he could have a long career in Las Vegas. Many players get in arguments with fans online so this is nothing new. That said, Jones will be watched with a microscope this offseason so he should stay offline as much as possible. He should be a key player for the Raiders going forward.