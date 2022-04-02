Proposed Trade for Pro Bowl CB Gives Raiders ‘Best Group’ in AFC West

The Las Vegas Raiders have to be feeling good right now as they’ve made a couple of big moves to remain in the playoff race after a surprise run last year. The additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones were big statements to the rest of the AFC West, which has loaded up. Even with the team beefing up the roster, there’s no guarantee they’ll be the best in the division.

The offense is loaded and the Raiders don’t need to make many additions outside of offensive linemen. However, the defense can still use some work. Las Vegas added a few cornerbacks in free agency but no obvious difference makers. The team has been rumored to have an interest in Stephon Gilmore but that hasn’t gotten anywhere. Perhaps there’s a player available in a trade that would give the Raiders’ secondary a boost. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report proposes the team sends their fifth-round pick to the New York Giants for cornerback James Bradberry:

The Raiders have already done a lot to overhaul the cornerback room this offseason. They signed Darius Phillips from Cincinnati and Anthony Averett from Baltimore in addition to trading for Rock-Ya Sin from Indianapolis. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 Whether Your Team Wins or Loses During March Madness However, Phillips has primarily been a special teamer, and Averett has just one season of being a full-time starter. Bradberry would give them excellent depth and the best group of cornerbacks in a division that features three potentially lethal passing attacks. Bradberry is just one season removed from a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020.

Raiders Are Perfect Fit for Bradberry

Bradberry for a fifth-round pick would be a really smart move for the Raiders. He just spent two years under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who moved to Las Vegas this year. He understands the defense and has had a ton of success – making his only Pro Bowl under the coach in 2020.

An appealing aspect about Bradberry is that he can create turnovers. He had 10 interceptions combined over the last three seasons. Projected starting cornerbacks Rock-Ya Sin and Trayvon Mullen have six career interceptions combined. Bradberry is a veteran who can help teach Graham’s system while also making a positive impact on the defense. The AFC West is loaded with offensive talent so having good cornerbacks is necessary.

Raiders Interested in Tyrann Mathieu

Cornerback isn’t the only position of need in the Raiders’ secondary. The team could use another safety to pair with Trevon Moehrig. Johnathan Abram has too many issues in coverage for them to rely on him. One name that’s been linked to the Raiders has been Tyrann Mathieu. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has tried his hand at recruiting the veteran safety but he remains unsigned.

Mathieu is taking his time in free agency before making a decision. According to Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are among many teams that have shown interest.

Have also been told the #Raiders and #Dolphins have interest in Honey Badger, but again — I could potentially see this taking time as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 1, 2022

If the Raiders really want to sign Mathieu, there will be a lot of competition. He’d be a good fit with the team and would be able to get revenge against his former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Time will tell where he ends up but it’s likely that he’d prefer to play for a contender.

