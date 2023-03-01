Raiders Reveal Plans to Sign 26-Year-Old Veteran QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for quarterbacks and are likely to make multiple signings at the position. As of right now, Chase Garbers is the only quarterback under contract for the team. General manager Dave Ziegler is hoping to change that soon.

When the Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr, they replaced him with Jarrett Stidham. The former Auburn star spent the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots and worked with head coach Josh McDaniels. He played surprisingly well against the San Francisco 49ers in his first career start but fell back down to earth when the team played the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

Despite that, the Raiders want to bring him back considering his familiarity with the system. Ziegler made it clear that he hopes to sign the quarterback to a new contract.

“We’ll see how it ends up working out, but ultimately we would like Jarrett to be a Raider going forward,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Just have to see how it fits together.”

Stidham showed some flashes late in the season but not enough for other teams to come calling and offering him a big contract. The Raiders should be able to bring him back at a reasonable price. For what it’s worth, Ziegler did like what he saw from Stidham last season.

“We’re happy with what he did,” Ziegler said. “And he’s a player obviously that because of his experience in the system, there’s value in that.”

Ziegler Admits Raiders Will Look at Other Free Agent QBs

Stidham could possibly be a competent starter in the NFL but the Raiders aren’t going to put all of their eggs in that basket. The team is going to look at other veteran options while also closely evaluating the incoming rookie class. Ziegler admitted that the Raiders will explore their options.

“There’s a lot of players in that market this year that we’ve evaluated that are going to get to be a part of that equation, too.” Ziegler said.

There are a couple of other quarterbacks in free agency who also have experience in McDaniels’ system. Jimmy Garoppolo is the most notable option but he’ll be expensive. It doesn’t sound like the Raiders want to spend big on an older quarterback this offseason. Jacoby Brissett is another quarterback who has worked with McDaniels. He’d be less expensive than Garoppolo and has plenty of starting experience. He’d be a good bridge quarterback for the team to add if they don’t trust Stidham.

Will Raiders Start a Rookie QB in 2023?

Starting a rookie quarterback in McDaniels’ complicated system would be a risk. It’s going to take a smart player to pick it up. McDaniels had success with Mac Jones in 2021 when he was a rookie but not every player is the same. The Raiders would be wise to add a veteran quarterback who is capable of starting even if they draft a rookie early.

Stidham showed some potential but having just him and a rookie at quarterback next season is quite risky. The Raiders will have to be blown away from a rookie quarterback to commit to them as a starter in 2023.