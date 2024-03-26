Raiders’ Antonio Pierce Delivers Strong Statement on Jayden Daniels

Antonio Pierce is about to run his first NFL Draft as a head coach and he still has close ties to a number of prospects due to his time as a recruiting coordinator at Arizona State from 2018 to 2021. The Las Vegas Raiders have a need at quarterback and Pierce happens to have a relationship with one of the top prospects at the position.

Former LSU quarterback 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was with Pierce at Arizona State from 2019 to 2021 and the two know each other well. Daniels is widely expected to be a top-five pick in the draft, which would put the Raiders out of the running to add him unless they trade up.

Pierce was recently asked if Daniels’ skillset will translate to the NFL and he made sure to offer praise on the young quarterback.

“One thing about him that separates from the rest is his ability to run,” Pierce said during his March 25 media availability. “He can run, run. He can run like that in the SEC and put up those kinds of numbers. I think that translates very well.”

While Pierce focused on Daniels’ rushing ability, he was also prolific as a passer having thrown 40 touchdown passes last season.

Antonio Pierce Reveals Original Recruiting Pitch to Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels was one of the first big gets that Antonio Pierce had at Arizona State. He wasn’t able to have sustained success for the Sun Devils but finally reached his potential with LSU. Arizona State hasn’t been one of the best football programs so Pierce revealed how he was able to get Daniels to commit.

“I thought he would be a Heisman winner. I did,” Pierce said. “That was my recruiting pitch to him. I just thought it would be where I was at previously [at Arizona State].”

Pierce was eventually right about Daniels’ potential and he’s now set to make a lot of money in the NFL.

Antonio Pierce Says ‘Everything’s on the Table’

The Raiders aren’t in a position to grab one of the top quarterback prospects this year but that could change. Antonio Pierce knows how important it is to find a franchise quarterback and is willing to consider all of his options.

“I think everything’s on the table,” Pierce said. “Whatever makes the Raiders better, I’m all for. When I say I’m a go-getter, meaning whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to get the best player to make our team the best, that’s what I want to do and that’s what I’d like to see us do.”

Pierce has a singular focus on winning and wants to do whatever he can to make that happen.

“I’m always going to be aggressive,” Pierce said. “I want to win. That’s just in my nature.”

Though Jayden Daniels is the obvious fit in Las Vegas, there are several strong quarterback prospects. It sounds like Pierce would be happy if he could end up with any one of them.

“I don’t think you can go wrong with this year’s draft,” Pierce said.

The Raiders have other needs and could kick the quarterback issue down the road but it sounds like they will explore their options.