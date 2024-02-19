Antonio Pierce Drops Cryptic Comment on Jayden Daniels Attending Raiders Game

New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce appears to have interest in the team adding a quarterback this offseason and there’s one option that makes a lot of sense. Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was recruited by Pierce when he was at Arizona State and the two worked together for three seasons.

Daniels transferred to LSU after Pierce made the jump to the NFL and won the Heisman trophy in 2023. Pierce knew the quarterback had a bright future.

“Jayden Daniels left and won the Heisman … I knew that,” Pierce said during a February 16 appearance on “The Rush With Maxx Crosby” podcast.

One of the hosts on the show pointed out that Daniels was in attendance for the Raiders’ Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos to which Pierce had a cryptic response.

“Huh, interesting,” Pierce said slyly.

Pierce is clearly close to Daniels, who gave a shoutout to the coach during Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. He would make a lot of sense as a player for the Raiders to target in the draft.

Oh my God it's actually going to happen. Jayden Daniels is a RAIDER 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/i86v3Qf6hE — JWBSZN🏴‍☠️🇲🇽 (@LilUziBoop) February 17, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Named Team to Watch for Jayden Daniels

The Raiders having an interest in Jayden Daniels wouldn’t be a surprise. The team needs a quarterback and Antonio Pierce knows him well. The problem is that Daniels will likely be a top-three draft pick and the Raiders don’t pick until No. 13 in the first round.

However, that may not stop them from trying to move up, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Jayden Daniels out of LSU is a name to watch, as I’ve talked to a few teams who have pointed out Antonio Pierce, who was with him at ASU back in the day, loves him,” Fowler said on the February 17 episode of “Sportscenter,” via Bleacher Report. “Of course, he went to LSU, won the Heisman, could be a top 3 pick. Raiders pick 13th, so they would have to make a huge jump to get up there and get him, but it’s at least a possibility.”

Unless he struggles in the pre-draft process, Daniels almost certainly won’t make it out of the top three picks. The Raiders have to be prepared to trade a lot of assets to move up.

Luke Getsy Wants a Mobile QB

Aidan O’Connell played well for the Raiders last season and went 5-5 as a starter. However, his style of play is a little too old school for the modern NFL. He doesn’t have much mobility and needs to have a clean pocket to have success.

One thing that may hint at the Raiders’ plans at quarterback is what new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had to say about the position.

“It’s really important that you have some type of escape ability,” Getsy said during his February 16 introductory press conference. “You’ve got to be able to have the second chance and create the extended play, whether it’s just sliding in the pocket, or whether it’s extending it with your feet outside of the pocket.

“It was on display in the Super Bowl … that ability of both of those guys to create the second chance of the play is an important part in our league, and when you’re trying to go win games, you’ve got to be good on third down and in the red zone.”

O’Connell doesn’t bring much escapability to the position so even if the Raiders don’t trade up for a quarterback, they’ll likely try to add a player with some mobility to the position group.