Award-Winning QB Prospect Gives Eye-Opening Shout out to Antonio Pierce

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has just put a box on an incredible breakout season. The 22-year-old from San Bernardino won this year’s Heisman Trophy after scoring 50 total touchdowns for the Tigers.

During his acceptance speech, he gave shout-outs to several notable names, including the Las Vegas Raiders‘ interim head coach.

“To Herm Edwards, Marvin Lewis, and Antonio Pierce, thank you for your leadership and for entrusting me with the keys to the ASU program,” Daniels said during the December 9 broadcast.

Prior to transferring to LSU, Daniels got his start at Arizona State when Edwards was the head coach with Lewis and Pierce on the defensive coaching staff. Though Pierce wouldn’t have coached Daniels’ side of the ball, he was involved in recruiting at the program.

The coach clearly had an impact on the quarterback, which is interesting considering Pierce’s ascension this year. This could be a relationship to watch in the coming weeks.

Jayden Daniels made sure to give a thank you to #Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speach 👀

pic.twitter.com/wcgeBRFv3d — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 10, 2023

Could Las Vegas Raiders Draft Jayden Daniels?

The Raiders have to launch a full head coaching search this offseason due to the NFL’s Rooney Rule but he has a real chance to get the full-time job. If he gets the job, the team will likely look to find a franchise quarterback of the future this offseason.

Jayden Daniels is certainly a player to keep a close eye on. He’s been flying up draft boards during his record-breaking season and could be an early first-round pick. The Raiders currently hold the 11th pick, which makes it unlikely they’ll be in a position to add USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye.

Daniels may end up being the third quarterback taken off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders would make a lot of sense for him if Pierce is the head coach going forward. They’ve obviously got a strong connection and Daniels helps modernize the quarterback position in Las Vegas with his athleticism. His lack of arm strength and inconsistent accuracy is concerning but he’s a big-time playmaker. Surrounding Daniels with playmakers like Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Jakobi Meyers early in his career could go a long way in having him develop into an impact quarterback quickly.

If the Raiders want a quarterback in the draft next year and Pierce is still the head coach, there’s a good chance Daniels gets heavily linked to Las Vegas in the process.

Antonio Pierce Seeking Guidance

Speaking of Antonio Pierce, he finally had his first bye week since taking over as head coach. Instead of using that time for vacation, he sought coaching help. He’s only been coaching at the NFL level since last year and he’s not afraid to admit that he doesn’t know everything about his new job.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, Pierce has been reaching out to a number of veteran head coaches for guidance this past week.

“As Antonio Pierce’s on-the-job training as Raiders interim head coach continues, he’s tapping into the experience of several men who have been there before, Pelissero wrote in a December 10 column.

“Sources say former NFL head coaches Tom Coughlin, Marvin Lewis and Adam Gase were all at Raiders headquarters this past week, sitting in on meetings and providing input on all aspects of the football operation amid preparations for the Raiders’ home game Sunday against the Vikings.”