Jayden Daniels Shares Strong Response to Raiders Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to want to draft LSU’s Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is considered the second or third-best quarterback prospect in the draft so it’ll be difficult for the Raiders to add him if they stay at No. 13.

Daniels worked with Antonio Pierce, who is the head coach in Las Vegas now, at Arizona State and the two are still close. There have been plenty of rumors about the Raiders trading up to get the quarterback. Daniels had a chance to give his thoughts on the rumors while also giving some insight into Pierce as a coach.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna pull it off,” Daniels said of the Raiders rumors on the April 21 episode of “Nightcap.” “But I mean that’s above my pay grade, man. … A.P. just as a human being, he’s the right coach for that team. You know, just him and the intensity that he brings. He challenges people. He was challenging me at 18. So I know if I was to go to the Raiders — I’m not saying I’m gonna go there or I wanna go there, I wanna go wherever name is called — if I was to go to the Raiders, I know as soon as I step foot, he’s gonna challenge me.”

Pierce is already known for being able to cultivate strong relationships with players and it’s clear he left a lasting impression on Daniels.

Can’t Rule out Las Vegas Raiders Yet

For a moment, it looked like a done deal that the Washington Commanders would draft Jayden Daniels at No. 2. However, there’s been some conflicting information to come out, including the idea that Daniels doesn’t want to play in Washington.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is truth to the idea that Daniels would rather play for the Raiders than the Commanders.

“It does feel like there is some smoke here,” Fowler said on the April 20 episode of “SportsCenter,” via Bleacher Report. “That’s sort of undeniable at this point. I spoke to somebody who’s involved in Daniels’ process who does openly wonder, ‘is Daniels looking at his options right now?’ Now, he has had interest in playing for the Raiders. That is real. Staying on the West Coast, reuniting with Antonio Pierce from the Arizona State days. But they pick 13th, it’s going to be hard to make that sort of trade happen.”

The only realistic way for the Raiders to get Daniels is if the Commanders don’t select him so it’d help the team if he convinced Washington not to draft him.

Still Would Be Costly to Trade Up

Even if the Commanders decide to take Drake Maye at No. 2 instead of Jayden Daniels, it will be an uphill battle to get the quarterback. The New England Patriots at No. 3 could be open to a trade but they also need a quarterback. It’ll take a lot of draft assets to convince them to trade down.

However, that’s a more feasible scenario than convincing the Commanders to trade down. It seems like the Raiders’ best chance at Daniels is for Washington to pass on him at No. 2 and then trading up with the Patriots to No. 3.