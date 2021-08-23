Ex-Raiders Interceptions Leader Signing With Saints: Report

After the Las Vegas Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, they decided to completely revamp the defense this offseason. The team added many notable players this offseason and also let a few go. One surprise name they decided to part ways with was safety Jeff Heath.

He started five games for the Raiders last season and the team with three interceptions, including a critical one against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 5 win. He’s been sitting around in free agency for a few months now but it appears he finally has a new home. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Heath is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

The #Saints are going to sign veteran safety Jeff Heath, source said. Heath led the #Raiders with three interceptions last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 20, 2021

The Saints have been having issues with their secondary so adding Heath makes sense. He’s a solid veteran who has started in 59 games throughout his career. New Orleans is in a big transitional period with quarterback Drew Brees retiring in the offseason. Having veteran leaders like Heath should make the transition easier.

Heath’s Replacement Impressive Raiders

A major reason why the Raiders didn’t need to bring Heath back this season was thanks to their rookie second-round pick. Trevon Moehrig was one of the most exciting additions the team made this offseason. The safety out of TCU is as polished as rookies come and should be the starter at free safety in Week 1. Moehrig has already begun to impress his Raider teammates.

“A very calm presence about him,” tight end Darren Waller said of Moehrig last week. “He doesn’t have to be loud or anything, but at the same time he just lets his play do the talking. Those are the kind of guys that I just respect from the gate. It’s a very ego-driven game as you can see by everybody fighting and everything, but you got guys like him that can just be quiet assassins. Just go out there and handle their jobs and I just respect that so much. I’m just so excited to see him get out there and just patrol centerfield and go red line to red line.”

Safety is an area the Raiders have struggled at for years. Heath did a fine job last season but Moehrig could end up being a major upgrade.

Maxx Crosby Praises Moehrig

Waller isn’t the only player that has noticed Moehrig’s ability. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is also a big fan.

“Tre’von has done a great job since he’s been here,” Crosby said. “Super humble kid … And just seeing what he does. Every single day, he’s the same guy and that’s what you want. Somebody who’s consistent.”

The Raiders have used a lot of draft picks trying to find long-term solutions at safety. Moehrig needs to play a regular-season game before he’s anointed as anything but he’s giving teammates a good impression early. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to show what he can do in Year 1. The Raiders should be excited to see what he brings to the table.

