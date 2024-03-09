Raiders’ Tom Telesco Cuts Former Chargers 1st-Round Pick for 2nd Time

It’s safe to say that general manager Tom Telesco is not a fan of Jerry Tillery. The former Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick didn’t even make it through his fourth season before Telesco cut him.

Well, it didn’t take long for the general manager to cut him once again now that they’re both with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to a March 9 X post from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has informed Tillery that he’s getting released.

Raiders informed defensive end Jerry Tillery that they will release when the new league year begins Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2024

Tillery spent the last two seasons with the Raiders and played in 25 games. He only accumulated 2.0 sacks in that time and the team is hoping to upgrade the defensive line this offseason. Though Schefter listed Tillery as a defensive end, he mostly played on the inside for the Raiders.

It’s possible that he would’ve been cut regardless of whether or not Telesco was hired as general manager. By cutting the former first-round pick, the Raiders open up $3.8 million in salary cap and only take on $375,000 in dead cap, per Spotrac. It was a logical and easy way for the team to get more salary cap space ahead of free agency. It can’t be ruled out that Tillery can come back at a smaller contract number if he doesn’t sign elsewhere.

Las Vegas Raiders Could Draft DT Early

The Raiders are pretty much set at defensive end. Maxx Crosby is one of the best in the NFL, Malcolm Koonce looks like a rising star and former top-10 pick Tyree Wilson should only get better.

With the edges set, the Raiders need to focus on upgrading the interior of the defensive line. The team has needed a pass rushing defensive tackle for years and this might be the offseason they finally found one.

If the Raiders looking to the draft, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is a player to watch, per Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“Murphy was the best interior pass rusher in college football last season, and he is also stout against the run,” Tafur and Reed wrote in a March 6 column. “He may not be the perfect size for some at 6-foot-1, 308 pounds, but he is explosive, consistently gets leverage underneath and has strong hands that enable him to throw blockers out of the way. He’s a three-down menace who would be Maxx Crosby’s new best friend.”

Murhpy has the athletic tools to be a serious problem in the NFL. Adding an impact defensive tackle could give the defense a serious boost.

Las Vegas Raiders Could Be Big Spenders

The Raiders are now projected to have at least $50 million in salary cap space with Jerry Tillery getting released. With Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow likely next, the team can open up even more room.

They are now in a position to be big spenders in free agency. Though some believe the Raiders are in a rebuild, it doesn’t seem like the team believes that. They could go all-in this offseason and try to build a playoff roster. They certainly have the money to make that happen. The team did finish 8-9 and just getting two more wins next season could be enough to get them in the playoffs.