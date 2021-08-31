Raiders Veteran WR Requests Release After Taking Less Money to Join Team

One of the most notable signings the Las Vegas Raiders made in the offseason was veteran wide receiver John Brown. The team lost Nelson Agholor to the New England Patriots in free agency but Brown actually has been more productive over his career. However, his skill set is very similar to that of 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs. Both men are speedy deep threats.

Ruggs and fellow 2020 draftee Bryan Edwards had really strong training camps and that may have pushed Brown out. There was talk about him being a surprise cut by the Raiders. He may have ended up making the final roster but he went to the Raiders and requested a trade, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Las Vegas granted his request and he’ll be back on the free-agent market.

#Raiders WR John Brown requested his release and the team granted it, per source. "Smoke" is back on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

It is a bit surprising that a player of Brown’s status couldn’t make the Raiders’ roster but he’ll likely be better utilized elsewhere. He still has good ability and will almost certainly get signed by another team when the dust settles.

Brown Took Less Money to Join Raiders

It must be a big disappointment for Brown that things didn’t work out with the Raiders. He was really hyped about joining the team and even said that he had better offers this offseason but wanted to play with Las Vegas.

“The biggest factor was, I had to think about my career,” Brown said back in March, via Pro Football Talk. “I actually turned down more money to come here. I felt like it was the best decision for my career, so I had to put everything else aside and had to try to decide what would make me happy at the end of the day.”

Brown is a very good player but the Raiders really like the other wide receivers they have. It’s a bit of a blow for him that he could’ve taken more money but he’s gotta roll with the punches. There are plenty of teams out there that would be willing to sign the veteran. He has two seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards in his career.

This Is a Good Sign for Ruggs’ Progress

With Brown gone, Ruggs is now the Raiders’ best deep threat. The fact that they willingly let the veteran walk, it’s a sign that the former first-round pick has shown strong signs of improvement. Ruggs didn’t play in a single preseason game this year so that must mean they’re confident that he’s ready to go.

He’s added 12 pounds of muscle in the offseason and quarterback Derek Carr has been singing his praises. The Raiders put their money where their mouth is by letting Brown go. He would’ve just taken away from Ruggs’ possible impact this season. Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock need Ruggs to be a stud. He was the first wide receiver drafted in a loaded class. Brown’s dismissal is a big step showing that they have confidence in the young wide receiver.

