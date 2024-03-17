Raiders Starter Chooses LV Contract Over Reuniting With Former Team

The Las Vegas Raiders defneisvae line is coming togheter. After the big signing of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, there were soon questions about who the team may try to re-sign.

Adam Butler played well and he was re-signed but John Jenkins started all 17 games for the team in 2023. Well, after testing free agency, Jenkins has decided to re-sign with the Raiders. According to a March 17 X post from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the choice for Jenkins was between the Miami Dolphins and Raiders but the veteran chose the latter in the end.

John Jenkins, summoned to Dolphins offices last Wed., instead is re-signing with Raiders, per @amberwsports. Dolphins had initial interest in exploring a 3rd Fins stint for Jenkins, but he was positioned to get good $$ ($3.25 M from LV). Miami opted for Benito Jones/Hand instead. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 17, 2024

Jenkins had played with the Dolphins in two previous stints, including the two seasons before he joined the Raiders. Las Vegas clearly liked what they got from their defensive tackles last season and was more concerned with upgrading than overhauling. Now that the Raiders were able to lock up a big name like Wilkins and then keep some of their depth, the defensive line could be in for a big year. Jenkins only had 1.0 sack last season but he had 61 combined tackles and does well in run defense. Butler is more of a pass rusher so they’ll likely be swapped out in passing situations.

Christian Wilkins Praises Las Vegas Raiders Fans

While the John Jenkins and Adam Butler signings are good deals for the Raiders, Christian Wilkins is the main event of the offense. He’s excited about being able to play in front of Raiders fans going forward.

“It’s just something about the Raiders and Raider Nation, from the fans and everything about them. Gritty, nasty, grimy. They’re just dogs and you can feel that,” Wilkins said in a March 15 interview with Raiders.com. “Those are the things I’m all about, just grinding with a ‘by any means necessary’ type of mentality. You can feel that here.

“This organization needs a winner, this city needs a winner and I’m committed. I’m all in on doing the best I can to help and be a piece of that puzzle to push this organization to where it needs to go.”

The feeling is likely mutual with Raiders fans as the team has been desperate for an impact defensive tackle for years.

Las Vegas Raiders Still Need to Work on OL

With the defensive line nearly set, the Raiders need to switch their focus to the offensive line. The only notable moves that have happened are the team giving center Andre James an extension and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor signing with the New York Giants.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal gave some insight on the offensive line situation.

“Would not rule out Greg Van Roten returning at right guard. And veteran guards DJ Fluker and Jordan Meredith are also on the roster,” Bonsignore wrote in a March 15 mailbag. “There are also plenty of interior linemen available on the open market. With free-agent prices dropping, that is a market the Raiders can eventually tap into. The draft is extremely deep at guard, too. Thayer Munford would start at right tackle if the season started today, but just like at guard, there is a free-agent market and a deep draft class.”

The Raiders could also consider drafting an offensive lineman early.