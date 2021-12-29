Raiders, LeBron James & More React to Death of John Madden

The NFL world has been struck with devastating news as it has been revealed that legendary coach and broadcast John Madden has died unexpectedly at the age of 85.

There are few names in the history of the NFL that are as iconic as Madden’s. Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but the video game franchise named after him has been played by millions for years. He was also responsible for leading the Raiders to their first-ever Super Bowl win in 1976.

After he left the coaching ranks, Madden put together an iconic career as a broadcaster for Monday Night Football and later Sunday Night Football. His voice is synonymous with primetime football. While his death is untimely, there are few football figures to reach as many people as Madden has over the years.

Roger Goodell Releases Statement on Madden’s Death

Madden spent decades as a titan in the NFL world despite ending his coaching career early. His personality and fun-loving attitude made him an icon. Current NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on the death of the legend:

On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe & their families. We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders & broadcaster who worked for every major network but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father & grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me & so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.

The NFL announces John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 85. pic.twitter.com/XOEYeRyYPd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2021

Reactions Poor in Regarding Madden’s Death

Madden may be moving on but that doesn’t mean his legacy won’t continue to be celebrated by millions. After news of his death was revealed there was an outpouring of love for the legendary coach.

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden. Statement » https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden What a true legend. He will be a part of the game he changed forever #BOOM — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 29, 2021

@Raiders Wow, sitting around Saturday afternoon, I had the chance to watch the John Madden documentary, a story I'm very familiar with, but it was great to hear the stories and see the legend that John Madden really is. Truly the GOAT! RIP! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) December 29, 2021

big part of why everyone my age thinks every football color commentator is wack is because we grew up with john madden. man set an unreachable standard. — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 29, 2021

RIP to one of the most legendary football coaches of all time John Madden pic.twitter.com/XN7ok5PB0V — Ben Hogan (@NotTheGolfer) December 29, 2021

How legendary is John Madden?

Young people cannot recite the names of NFL legends like George Halas, Don Shula, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders but a vast number of them can identify with "Madden." #RIP #Madden https://t.co/ChCq9bavF5 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 29, 2021

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden. RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden… one of the main reasons why I love football so much… wow! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2021

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” pic.twitter.com/woRffvTwox — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

Madden Still Has Best Win Percentage of Any Coach in Super Bowl Era

There was once a time when the Raiders were considered one of the premier NFL franchises. Former owner Al Davis gets most of the credit for that but Madden was equally important in building that reputation. In his 10 seasons as the head coach, he never had a losing record. He led the team to the AFL/AFC Championship Game in seven of those years, winning once. The 1976 Raiders are considered one of the greatest teams ever and ended the year with a 32–14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Though Madden left coaching in 1978, his 75.9% winning percentage is still the best of any coach in NFL history since the Super Bowl era. Had he not retired so young, he may have gone down as the greatest coach ever and the Raiders could’ve won more Super Bowls. There will never be another John Madden. Not only was he charismatic and a great broadcaster, but he was also a brilliant football mind that often outclassed other Hall of Famer coaches. He arguably has had as much of an impact on football as anybody in league history.

In reaction to the news of Madden, Raiders owner Mark Davis put it perfectly by simply saying, “He Was A Raider!!!,” via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

#Raiders owner Mark Davis, on John Madden: "He Was A Raider !!!" — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 29, 2021

