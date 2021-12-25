John Madden Documentary Streaming: How to Watch Online

Legendary NFL coach, broadcaster and video game icon John Madden is the subject of a special Christmas day documentary titled “All Madden,” which will air Saturday at 2 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "All Madden" streaming online:

‘All Madden’ Documentary Preview





Play



All Madden Documentary Trailer The new documentary about John Madden premieres at 2:00 PM ET Christmas Day on FOX 2021-12-17T19:55:48Z

This Christmas, football fans everywhere are getting a special gift in the form of FOX Sports’ documentary about legendary football coach John Madden, titled “All Madden,” which will premiere ahead of the Christmas Day game between the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

The documentary “is a look into one of the enduring icons of football,” according to the Fox Sports press release.

It continues:

Centered largely on the 30 years after his Hall of Fame coaching career, the FOX Sports documentary explores Madden’s extraordinary impact on America’s most popular sport, the indelible mark he made on broadcast television, and how he revolutionized the video game industry. “All Madden” features candid interviews with a roster of football legends, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Lawrence Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Bill Parcells, and Roger Goodell. Conversations with Madden’s wife, Virginia, and their sons, Joe and Mike, reveal the man behind the microphone. The documentary also includes the first extensive on-camera interview with Madden in more than a decade and features never seen before footage of his Hall of Fame career.

“John Madden personifies the essence of what we at FOX Sports are all about – undying love for football, innovation, and fun,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports, in a statement. “Holiday broadcasts and Madden go hand-in-hand, so we’re thrilled to debut ‘All Madden’ on Christmas. It’s going to be a special day.”

“John Madden is an American original, from the sideline to the broadcast booth and far beyond, with a career that reaches into the heart of our country’s popular culture. We’re honored to celebrate his enduring legacy with this documentary tribute,” added “All Madden” Co-director and Executive Producer Tom Rinaldi.

In an interview with “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Rinaldi talked about how the project came about, saying, that it got started because two different people who had worked on Madden’s broadcasting crew thought he deserved a documentary about his extraordinary career.

“They each wanted a tribute, a documentary that could really put in place and tell the story, take us on the journey through John’s incredible life and the reach he’s had in all these different ways — as a coach, as a broadcaster, as a pitchman, as a pop culture icon, in all these different facets in which he touched different stages of American life. That’s what shaped the project,” said Rinaldi.

FOX’s John Madden documentary airs Saturday, December 25 at 2 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.