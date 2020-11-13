Raiders’ Jon Gruden Has Strong Analysis of Jerry Jeudy

Based on how the current NFL season has started, Henry Ruggs has been the least statistically impressive of the top three wide receivers taken in the draft. That said, his team has the best record of the three. Both Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb have put up strong stats but they’re both on losing teams.

It’s still hard to tell who the best of the class will be and the Las Vegas Raiders will get their first look at Jeudy this week, a wide receiver many expected them to take with their first-round pick. While the team valued Ruggs over his former Alabama teammate, Jon Gruden knows what makes Jeudy a dynamic playmaker. He revealed that he wishes he could’ve drafted Ruggs, Jeudy and Lamb.

“We loved all those receivers. We really did,” Gruden said Wednesday. “But Jeudy, he’s smooth. That’s the best way to define him – really smooth. He knows how to run routes. I would say that’s the best way I could describe him. You could probably show him the route, what you want done one time, and he could do it. And he really knows how to creatively express himself on the football field. I love watching him play.”

Jeudy Coming off Best Game

The Raiders will need to keep a close eye on Jeudy on Sunday as he’s coming off his best game as a pro. He caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Considering Las Vegas has a weak pass defense, Jeudy could easily replicate that production.

He doesn’t have the speed of Ruggs or the hands that Lamb does but he’s easily the best route runner of the group. If the Raiders aren’t careful, he could tear up the defense. Fortunately for them, first-round pick Damon Arnette has a chance to play against the Broncos. While he wasn’t overly impressive before he got injured, he’d likely be an upgrade over Nevin Lawson.

Are the Raiders Regretting Taking Ruggs Over Jeudy?

There’s no doubt Jeudy is on pace to have a much better rookie season than Ruggs but it’ll take a lot for the Raiders to start questioning their choice. Ruggs has shown a lot of flashes of potentially elite ability. He’s made a crazy circus catch and has shown off his ability as a deep threat.

Plus, his speed keeps defenses honest. He’s not making a ton of catches but the Raiders offense is better when he’s on the field. The catches will eventually come and if he could get better at keeping his feet inbounds when catching the ball, he’d pick up some more catches. Rookie wide receivers aren’t usually Pro Bowlers right out of the gate. Ruggs deserves some time before the team gets overly critical. He’s going to have a breakout game eventually and the NFL is going to be put on notice when that happens.

