Raiders Insider Pegs Antonio Brown ‘Clone’ as Best Fit for Team at WR

When the Raiders traded for Antonio Brown and signed Tyrell Williams last offseason, they were supposed to have one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. Unfortunately, Brown never played a game for the team and caused a lot of drama on his way out. Williams looked good at times, but an injury slowed down his production significantly.

Head coach Jon Gruden worked hard to make Brown the centerpiece of the offense, so when he was released, he left a massive void that the team didn’t fill. Luckily, they may be able to snag a player cut from the same cloth in this year’s draft. The three top wide receivers are Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and CeeDee Lamb. All three should make an instant impact no matter where they go, but there’s one play who stands out. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Jeudy is the crown jewel of this year’s class and he compares very favorably to Antonio Brown:

While each has their strengths (Lamb with his high-point catches and magnet-like sense for the end zone, Ruggs with his explosive speed), Jeudy is the best of the bunch. Like Brown, Jeudy has great technique and route-running ability, with the ability to set up defensive backs and exploit them with his explosive movements and ability to make catches in tight spaces.

Jeudy is also the best fit for what the Raiders are looking far as Gruden reportedly looking for a “Z” receiver and that is exactly what the former Alabama star thrives at.

Analyst Called Jeudy ‘Clone’ of Antonio Brown

If you strip away all the drama he brings to the table, Antonio Brown is without a doubt one of the greatest wide receivers of this generation. His work ethic and ability to get open are second to none. If he didn’t let his ego get in the way, he’d be on pace to finish his career with some of the best stats the NFL has ever seen. According to former Cowboys vice president and current NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt, there aren’t many differences between Jeudy and Brown.

“I think you’re looking at same player, two peas in a pod,” Brandt told Tafur. “Clones, really. Jeudy could have caught 115 passes at Alabama, but they spread the ball around.

“Jeudy has similar upside to AB.”

Saying Jeudy is a “clone” to Brown is monumental praise. If the Raiders get a shot at adding a player like that, they can’t miss their shot. Jeudy doesn’t really use social media, so that’s already a sign that he’s not similar to Brown off the field. Gruden probably still has all those plays he drew up for Brown so adding Jeudy seems like a no-brainer.

Jeudy Has Relationship With Brown

One thing that might turn off some Raider fans to Jeudy is that he has a close relationship with Antonio Brown. Both men are from Florida and they two have worked out together quite a bit. Say what you want about Brown as a person, but as an athlete, he’s elite. He never stops working out and he’s probably ready to play in games right now despite missing most of the 2019 season.

The fact that Jeudy works out with him is actually a good thing. He doesn’t have any of the personality red flags that Brown does. If it wasn’t for those issues, Brown would be as close to a perfect football player as possible. The Raiders don’t need to overthink it here. Lamb and Ruggs are a bit flashier players, but Jeudy is the total package. If he’s still available at 12, the Raiders would be making a mistake if they passed on him.

