Raiders HC Jon Gruden Comes to Major Decision Amid Controversy

When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Jon Gruden in 2018, he was expected to be the team’s head coach for the next decade. What followed were three disappointing seasons that ended without a playoff berth. While 2021 got off to a good start, the second Gruden era with the silver and black has already come to an end.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the coach has met with team owner Mark Davis and informed him that he is resigning.

Jon Gruden spoke with #Raiders owner Mark Davis a short time ago to inform Davis of his decision. It's official. Gruden is out in Las Vegas. https://t.co/zkzkVryyfe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

The decision comes as Gruden finds himself neck-deep in a controversy surrounding emails that he sent years ago before he was an employee of the team. The emails have been found to include racist, sexist and homophobic language. The initial report that came from The Wall Street Journal showed an email from Gruden where he said that NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith “has lips the size of michellin tires.”

It appeared he might weather the initial storm as players such as Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Denzel Perryman came out in support of the coach. However, the New York Times dropped a follow-up report on Monday that showed emails from Gruden that contained a large number of controversial emails. After those emails were revealed, it was clear that Gruden wasn’t going to come out of this unscathed.

Gruden’s Football Career Likely Over

Over the years, Gruden has become one of the most iconic characters in the NFL. From his trademark snarl to his unique way of speaking, he was a bonafide star. Now his career in football is likely over.

At 58-years-old and a questionable second stint with the Raiders, Gruden isn’t going to rehabilitate his image anytime soon. The team gave him everything he could’ve needed to succeed but he now leaves them with nothing to show in return.

What’s Next for the Raiders?

While this news is brutal for Gruden, it’s absolutely devastating for the Raiders this year. Davis gave the coach the keys to the castle and let him do whatever he wanted. Gruden got to pick all of his players and choose his general manager. The team is built in his image and that’s going to take time to fix.

The Raiders will now need to find an interim head coach to oversee the team for the rest of the season. The likely candidate is defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. He was a head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars for four years and is already beloved by the players. Though he didn’t have success with the Jaguars, he should be able to lead the team to some wins.

The Raiders do have talent and should be a very attractive job in the offseason for head coaching candidates. Gruden resigning now likely derails this season but the future is still bright for the team. At the end of the day, Gruden wasn’t getting the job done as a head coach for the team. The Raiders may end up being better off without him.

