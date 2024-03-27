Raiders Could Trade for DE Projected to Get $143 Million Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their defensive line with the addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency. He’ll now form an elite duo with defensive end Maxx Crosby.

However, the Raiders could go even further to upgrade the defensive line. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed Las Vegas as one of the best fits as a potential trade partner for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen.

“The Las Vegas Raiders, who have $25.5 million in cap space, could also be interested,” Knox wrote in a March 27 column.

“Partnering Allen with Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson could give Las Vegas the pass-rushing power needed to contend with Herbert and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West.”

Allen is currently on the franchise tag and is looking for a long-term deal. Knox projects that he’ll receive a five-year contract worth $143 million. That would be a big price tag considering the Raiders are paying Wilkins $110 million and Crosby $94 million. In this scenario, Las Vegas would have over $300 million just invested in the defensive line. The team isn’t paying a quarterback big money so they do have financial flexibility. Allen would be a luxury addition but building an unstoppable pass rush might be the only way the Raiders can compete with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders Don’t Need More DL Help

If the Raiders were going to spend big on another defensive lineman, it would likely be on another defensive tackle. Josh Allen would be an upgrade over what the team currently has but that also ignores the potential of some young players.

Malcolm Koonce emerged as a very good pass rusher last season and finished the year with 8.0 sacks. There’s also 2023 No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson. He didn’t have a good rookie season but he’s young and has a lot of potential. Trading for a player like Allen would mean that Wilson either has to move on the inside a lot more or that the Raiders are already giving up on him.

Allen had 17.5 sacks last season and is still only 26. He’s got a very bright future ahead of him but the Raiders don’t have a need at defensive end, especially for $143 million.

Antonio Pierce Protecting Las Vegas Raiders Culture

Going forward, the Raiders are going to be picky about who they add to the team under Antonio Pierce. The coach is trying to build a specific culture and wants to make sure the team only adds players who fit that culture.

“Yeah, I’m the guardian at the gate,” Pierce said during his March 25 media availability. “I’m not letting any evil come through that building, not happening. Because that’s important man, like what we’re able to do at the end of the season, what we’re doing right now.”

Pierce was able to cultivate a strong player-friendly culture in his short time as the interim head coach last season. Now that he has the full-time job, he’ll be even more strict with how he handles things. With a player-led team, it’s important to have mature players who will put in work when nobody’s watching. It would just take a few bad eggs to disrupt everything.