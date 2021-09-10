Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Updates Injury Status for Week 1

Through two seasons in the NFL, Josh Jacobs has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards twice. The Las Vegas Raiders running back has been a key part of their success on offense despite inconsistency on the offensive line. This year, the team has an offensive line that’s more tailor-made for the running game and should stay a lot healthier.

The only thing that’s slowed Jacobs down in his career is injuries. He missed three games as a rookie and one game last year. With the 2021 season about to start, the running back is injured again. He’s either missed or been limited in practice all week due to a toe injury. The Raiders don’t seem too concerned so it could just be precautionary. Jacobs is a very important part of what the offense does so they need him healthy. He had a chance to talk about his status after Friday’s practice.

“I feel good. I did everything today,” Jacobs said. “I feel good to go.”

Based on those comments, it sounds like Jacobs will be good to go on Monday. That will be great news for anybody who owns him in fantasy football.

What to Expect From Jacobs This Season?

Some fans may be tempering their expectations for Jacobs this season due to the Kenyan Drake signing in the offseason. While the former Arizona Cardinals starter will get plenty of usage, Jacobs is the team’s bell cow and will be getting a lot of carries this season. Jon Gruden likely has a lot of plans for how he’s going to use Drake in the passing game but Jacobs is clearly the better runner.

The two will form one of the most dynamic backfields in the NFL. If Jacobs can stay healthy, he’ll almost certainly rush for over 1,000 yards again. He had 12 rushing touchdowns last season and we’ll see a lot of carries in the red zone once again in 2021. This is the year that Jacobs should cement his place as a top-five running back in the NFL. Last year wasn’t overly impressive as he only averaged 3.9 yards a carry. He needs to get that number up. If he can, the Raiders’ offense could be one of the best in the NFL.

Richie Incognito Misses Another Practice

While signs are looking good for Jacobs to play on Monday, the same can’t be said for starting left guard Richie Incognito. He hurt his calf in a scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams last month and hasn’t practiced since. He’s missed practice all week leading up to the Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which isn’t a good sign.

Incognito is a veteran so it’s possible the Raiders are keeping him out because he doesn’t need to practice as much. With so many new pieces on the offensive line, the group needs as much practice together as possible. The signs aren’t looking good for Incognito, who should be one of the team’s best offensive linemen when healthy.

