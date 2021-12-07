Josh Jacobs Claps Back at Rumor: ‘Lawyers About to Have a Field Day’

It’s been a tough year for Josh Jacobs. The 2020 Pro Bowler is having his worst season as a pro and has been injured for much of the year. Also, the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t playing well right now as they’ve lost four of their last five games.

Jacobs certainly isn’t in the mood to deal with rumors and gossip about his personal life. An article from Black Sports Online emerged on Tuesday alleging that Jacobs currently has eight children with eight different women and a ninth one is incoming. Considering the running back is only 23-years-old, that is certainly a notable claim.

However, there’s little evidence to believe that it’s true and Jacobs isn’t happy about the story. While he didn’t directly address the story, he posted on Twitter that people “will say anything for some clicks and likes.” He also suggested that a lawsuit could be incoming and said his lawyers are about to “have a field day with this one.”

Lawyers abt to have a field day with this one 😂 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) December 7, 2021

Jacobs certainly isn’t the first athlete to find himself in the middle of these types of rumors. He seems pretty certain that they aren’t true but this will be a situation to monitor if lawyers are actually getting involved.

Jacobs Frustrated With Raiders’ Struggles

Jacobs is starting to let his frustration from this year really show. In three seasons in the NFL, he has never been to the playoffs and the Raiders haven’t had a winning season. The team is still in contention this year but a playoff berth seems unlikely with how they’re currently playing.

The team’s latest loss came against the Washington Football Team in a winnable game. Despite needing the win, the Raiders came out flat on offense and only scored 15 points. Only three points were scored in the first half. Jacobs took it upon himself to call out the team at halftime.

“It was before the game, during the game, halftime. A little bit whenever I felt like we needed it,” Jacobs said of voicing concerns to teammates after Sunday’s loss. “Sometimes, I feel like you can’t always walk hand-in-hand with people. Sometimes you have to push them.”

Jacobs is annoyed with how the team is playing.

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “It’s annoying, really. Starting slow every week I feel like and taking too long to be who we are. It’s definitely frustrating, and I voiced that a little bit today.”

Jacobs is young but he is a team captain and has developed into a leader.

“I feel like I have the respect of the guys, so when I say something, it’s not coming from a negative standpoint. I don’t really cuss at them and stuff like that, I just try to motivate them.”

Raiders ‘Coast Too Much’

For a team that hasn’t won a whole lot over the last two decades, the Raiders sure do come into a lot of games without enough energy. Jacobs believes the team isn’t working hard enough in games to win.

“I would say practice, but we work at practice,” Jacobs said. “I think it’s just coming in confident in the game and not trying to be out of your character, but really just executing the plays and whatever is called. … I think we just coast a little too much, and that’s definitely frustrating.”

These are similar comments to what quarterback Derek Carr said last year during the Raiders’ last season skid. There’s clearly a problem with consistent effort on this team as a whole. Jacobs has every right to be frustrated because one of the few things the team can control is how much effort they’re giving from game to game.

