Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Shares Strong Reaction to Josh Jacobs News

After five years with the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs is heading to the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $48 million contract. It was one of the biggest surprise signings of free agency so far as it looked like Jacobs could stay in Las Vegas.

One Raiders player who was hoping the running back would stay put was defensive end Maxx Crosby. They both joined the team as members of the 2019 NFL Draft class and have formed a strong relationship over the years.

Crosby shared his reaction to the news that Jacobs is playing for the Packers next season.

“Real Life Soldier… Love You For Life Brother,” Crosby wrote in a March 11 X post. “Nothings Changed But The Jersey. We Came In Together With Similar Goals In Mind & Now Look Where We’re At. Green Bay Got A Great One.”

Real Life Soldier… Love You For Life Brother. Nothings Changed But The Jersey. We Came In Together With Similar Goals In Mind & Now Look Where We’re At. Green Bay Got A Great One. @iAM_JoshJacobs pic.twitter.com/FoK6b9wHBa — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2024

With three first-round picks, the 2019 draft class was supposed to be the one to turn the franchise around. However, with Hunter Renfrow likely getting released this offseason, Crosby should be the last player remaining on the Raiders from that class. Losing Jacobs is a particularly big blow for the locker room as he’s been a leader and team captain since joining the team.

Josh Jacobs Wanted to Leave Las Vegas Raiders Last Year

Though Josh Jacobs is playing for the Packers going forward, there was mutual interest in him staying in Las Vegas. However, had Josh McDaniels remained as head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager, he may not have even considered coming back.

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Jacobs wasn’t thrilled with how contract negotiations went last offseason and it took owner Mark Davis to fix the situation. It wasn’t until Antonio Pierce got the head coaching job that Jacobs even considered staying in Las Vegas.

“Jacobs wanted to leave the Raiders after ugly negotiations with former general manager Dave Ziegler last offseason (Davis saved the day), but he was excited about playing for Pierce after the 5-4 finish to last season under the then-interim coach. But things rarely work out the way that players want in the NFL,” Tafur wrote in a March 11 column.

Despite wanting to come back, new general manager Tom Telesco wasn’t willing to make Jacobs an offer he was comfortable accepting.

How Will Las Vegas Raiders Replace Josh Jacobs?

The Raiders don’t appear keen on replacing Josh Jacobs with another big-name veteran. Zamir White played well for the team last season and could get the keys to the starting job going forward.

He’s not as dynamic or versatile as Jacobs but he’s a good runner. However, the Raiders still need to address the position. It’s no secret that Antonio Pierce wants to run the ball well. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has called plays for a top-five rushing offense in back-to-back seasons.

It’s possible that the Raiders will try to add a running back in the draft. This isn’t the strongest running back class but the team could find solid options in later rounds. while Jacobs is hard to replace, paying him the $48 million contract the Packers gave him is a steep price. The Raiders are now free to use that money elsewhere.