Raiders’ Interest Level in Justin Fields Revealed by Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting linked to many quarterbacks this offseason but it still remains to be seen which one they’re zeroing in on. The Chicago Bears are expected to move on from Justin Fields this offseason and the Raiders have been talked about as a landing spot.

The team hired his former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy but that may work against Fields. The hope is that the former first-round pick was held back by poor coaching. It’s looking highly unlikely that the Raiders are the team to give Fields a shot. In a February 26 X post from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he says the Raiders’ interest level in the quarterback is a two out of 10.

This would suggest that the Raiders have little to no interest in Fields. It’s still early in the offseason and things could change but it appears the team is going to look at other quarterback options. Getsy knows Fields and what he can do better than most so if he doesn’t think it’s a fit, the Raiders will likely follow his lead.

Other Insider Also Doesn’t Think There’s Justin Fields Interest

While there have been rumors that the Raiders are interested in Justin Fields, the team’s beat writers aren’t buying that. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur had a similar take on Fields and thinks it’s a longshot that the quarterback comes to Las Vegas.

“Luke Getsy was fired by the Bears as offensive coordinator and then hired by the Raiders because they thought Fields was the issue in Chicago and not Getsy,” Tafur wrote in a February 22 column. “So, the plan is not to now trade for Fields. But … this is the Raiders so we gotta at least throw him on the list.”

Both Vincent Bonsignore and Tafur aren’t completely ruling out a Fields addition. Perhaps if the Bears’ asking price drops to something like a fourth-round pick, then the Raiders could consider swooping in but a second-round pick seems far too rich for the inconsistent quarterback. Fields will almost certainly be a starting quarterback for a team next season but it’s looking less and less like that team will be the Raiders.

Will Las Vegas Raiders Go After Veteran?

In a perfect world, the Raiders would like to find a young franchise quarterback to build around for years to come. However, that’s typically easier said than done. Las Vegas doesn’t pick until No. 13 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft so they have to either trade up or hope a top option falls to them.

Free agency happens before the draft so the Raiders will need to have a good idea of whether or not they will be able to draft a top quarterback. If they choose not to sign a veteran, that could be a good indication of their plans.

That said, they could be risk-averse and try to sign a name like Kirk Cousins. He’d be able to lead a high-level offense for at least a couple of seasons while the Raiders try to figure out a more permanent solution. They could also look into cheaper options like Jacoby Brissett or Baker Mayfield. There’s also an outside chance that they give Aidan O’Connell a chance to lead the offense with a full offseason as the No. 1 guy under his belt.