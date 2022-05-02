Raiders Sign 5-Time All-MAC WR to Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders did a lot of work upgrading their wide receiver corps this offseason with the trade Davante Adams. This led to the team ignoring the position group in the draft despite meeting with a few prospects. Once undrafted free agency started, the team was able to add a couple of rookie wide receivers.

The Raiders were able to poach former Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner, who almost signed with the Minnesota Vikings. They didn’t stop there as Endurance Management announced that former Ball State wide receiver Justin Hall has also signed with Las Vegas.

Hall spent five years all Ball State and was an impact player for each of them. He was named to the All-MAC team five times, making the first team twice. He accumulated 318 catches for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns in college while also having experience as a kick returner. He’s a smaller receiver at 5-foot-9, but he’s a versatile and experienced player. He was excited about his opportunity to join the Raiders after the news broke.

Blessed for this opportunity!#RaiderNation — Justin Hall (@ferdjvy) May 1, 2022

Scouting Report on Hall

Hall is coming to the NFL as mostly a known commodity. He spent five years in college so he’s likely close to his ceiling as a player. That doesn’t mean he won’t have a shot to make the Raiders. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Hall is the type of player who can do whatever the team needs him to.

“Hall is a Swiss Army Knife-type of skill player who can be used as a receiver, to run reverses, and as a return specialist,” Pauline wrote. “He comes with limitations, and his play on special teams this summer will determine whether or not he makes a roster in the fall.”

Head coach Josh McDaniels places a lot of value on versatility. That’s great news for Hall, who can do a lot of things. His best shot to make the roster will be on special teams. Fortunately for him, he has experience playing on special teams so that could give him a leg up over some other players. The Raiders are top-heavy at wide receiver with Adams and Hunter Renfrow but there will be plenty of opportunity behind those two.

Raiders Have Tough Decisions to Make at WR

As noted, the Raiders have two great wide receivers in Adams and Renfrow who both made the Pro Bowl last year. Outside of those two, it’s hard to know who will make the roster. 2020 third-round pick Bryan Edwards should make the roster. He showed flashes last year but had a hard time getting open. He’s a big wide receiver who can make tough catches so he should be the No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart.

Demarcus Robinson should also earn a spot. He’s a solid deep threat who makes big plays. Mack Hollins signed this offseason and his size could intrigue McDaniels enough into giving him a roster spot. However, the Raiders still need speed at the position so Tyron Johnson could get the last spot on the roster. There will be some tough decisions ahead.

