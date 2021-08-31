Raiders Roster: Former 1st Round Pick & Fan Favorite Among Notable Cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ roster is looking deeper than it has in years. There are still some position groups that could use better depth, but overall, the roster is looking solid. Due to the depth at key position groups, the team had to make some tough roster cuts to get the roster to 53 players.

Some of the most brutal roster cuts were in the secondary. Safety Karl Joseph was a first-round pick by the team in 2016 but wasn’t retained last season. He was brought back this offseason in hopes of being a better fit under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. However, he was hurt for much of training camp and never had a chance to make much of an impression. He was among the players who didn’t end up making the final roster, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Per source: @Raiders are waiving veteran S Karl Joseph — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 31, 2021

Joseph is a solid player but never lived up to his status of being a top-15 draft pick. With Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram playing well in camp, it was always going to be difficult for him to make the roster. He should land on another team at some point this season.

Keelan Doss Cut Again

It feels like a distant memory when Keelan Doss was considered a possible steal at wide receiver for the Raiders. He was a breakaway from when the team was on Hard Knocks in 2019. He also lit up that preseason, which added to his stardom. Unfortunately, he had plenty of chances during that regular season to earn a long-term roster spot but that just didn’t happen.

Per source: @Raiders have waved WR Keelan Doss — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 31, 2021

He stuck around on the team’s practice squad last season but only saw action in one game. The Raiders obviously like him which is evident by the fact that they keep bringing him back. Though he has been cut by the team for the third time in three years, he’ll be a strong candidate to return to the practice squad.

Other Notable Cuts

One position group the Raiders addressed heavily this offseason was the defensive line. They added several players and even added six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy during training camp. It was going to be really hard for some of the fringe guys to make the roster after that signing. The Raiders let go of Matt Dickerson and Kendall Vickers, according to Levi Damien and Vic Tafur.

Raiders releasing DL Kendal Vickers. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 31, 2021

DT Matt Dickerson will be released by the #Raiders per source. The 4th year veteran had been signed this offseason, joining a crowded competition at 3-tech. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 31, 2021

Dickerson was signed during the offseason after three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Vickers was with the Raiders last season and could be a candidate to return to the practice squad.

Undrafted rookie Devery Hamilton was also cut for the second time this offseason, per Damien. The former Duke offensive tackle will almost certainly be targeted for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Fellow undrafted rookie Dillon Stoner also didn’t end up making the final roster, per Damien. He was very impressive this offseason for the Raiders and they like him a lot. There was even talk that he could take John Brown’s or Willie Snead’s roster spot. That didn’t end up being the case but the Raiders will do what they can to get him on the practice squad.

#Raiders are waiving undrafted rookie WR Dillon Stoner per source. A return to the practice squad is very likely. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 31, 2021

