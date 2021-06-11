Raiders Decide to Cut Loose Controversial Defensive Back

During this year’s NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders attacked the secondary. They ended up drafting three safeties, which was arguably the team’s weakest position group last season. With so many new safeties joining the team, it was just a matter of team before returning players had to get cut.

The Raiders announced on Thursday that they’ve parted ways with defensive back Kemah Siverand.

We have waived S Kemah Siverand. pic.twitter.com/v24qu2rgiF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 10, 2021

Siverand spent much of last season on the team’s practice squad. Unfortunately for him, he’s best known for his off-the-field issues. Back during last year’s training camp, the rookie was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He attempted to sneak a woman into his hotel room and disguised her in team attire. For one, players can’t have guests over during training camp. Secondly, last year the NFL had very strict health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. He was quickly cut after that.

The Raiders gave him a chance and he never played a game for the team. He found himself in trouble again back in February of this year when he was arrested after a street racing incident in Houston. He evaded arrest and was charged with a felony. He likely sealed his fate with that incident.

Casey Hayward Looking to Bring Leadership to Raiders

Heading into the season, the Raiders should better about their secondary. Though they signed him late, Casey Hayward was a solid pickup for the team. He’s a veteran presence and has a lot of familiarity in Gus Bradley’s defense. He also believes that he can provide a leadership role.

“That’s always my goal,” Hayward said Wednesday. “I’ve been like that since I was with the Chargers, as well. I was the oldest guy in the room, so I always had to have a veteran presence and veteran leadership and still be who I am. For the last five years, I’ve been the oldest guy in the room, which is kind of crazy. So, I’ve always had to have that same presence and still do what I gotta do.”

Outside of Hayward, the Raiders’ secondary is very young. It was a wise move to bring in a seasoned veteran who has had a lot of success in his career. He was once considered among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He will certainly command the respect of his young teammates.





Hayward Not Planning to Play in the Slot

When the Raiders signed Hayward, there was speculation that he could play in the slot. However, it doesn’t sound like he’s keen on that.

“I haven’t played inside in so long; since I was in Green Bay,” Hayward said. “If I was asked, I could do it, but I feel like my role is whatever the team asks me to do. If it’s special teams or (playing) inside-outside. I’ll be a leader. Whatever they ask me to do, I can do. I’ve been doing it for a while at a high level.”

If the plan is for Hayward to stay on the outside, that means the Raiders still have a hole in the slot. That should be one of the most interesting positions to watch in training camp.

