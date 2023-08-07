Ex-Raiders Dual-Threat RB Signs With Colts

The Indianapolis Colts join the Las Vegas Raiders as teams that have a major running back issue on their hands. Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade but he is under contract and it remains to be seen if the Colts will grant his request.

In the meantime, Indianapolis is preparing for the chance that Taylor doesn’t play for the team this season. They announced on August 5 that they have signed veteran running back Kenyan Drake.

We have signed free agent RB Kenyan Drake and placed WR Ethan Fernea on the Injured Reserve list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 5, 2023

Drake spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens and was with the Raiders prior to that. Injuries have limited him to just 12 games in each of the past two seasons. He was a productive dual-threat before he got bit by the injury bug. He has surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage three times in his career.

He’s a factor in the passing game having caught more than 50 passes in a season twice. Even if things get smoothed over with Taylor, Drake can provide some help in the passing game for the Colts. He’s fired up about the chance to play for another team.

“Playing this game that I love. I worked my a** off this offseason, with no team,” Drake told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on August 4. “Got a new fire under me.”

When Will Josh Jacobs Return to the Las Vegas Raiders?

As the Colts look to resolve their Jonathan Taylor issue, the Raiders also need a resolution to the situation involving their star running back. The team placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs this offseason and was unable to reach a long-term deal. He has been holding out of training camp and isn’t allowed to practice until he signed the franchise tag tender.

The Raiders cannot fine Jacobs as he is not technically under contract. However, he’s also not allowed to sign with another team. If he doesn’t return to the team for the regular season, he would be giving up on the $10.1 million the franchise tag guarantees him. That means his likely return will be in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10.

Zamir White ‘More Decisive’ as a Ball Carrier

While Josh Jacobs is holding out, Zamir White is seeing most of the first-team snaps in practice. If Jacobs decides to continue to hold out into the regular season, White is the likely starter but he’s still a bit of an unknown. The second-year running back only rushed the ball 17 times last season.

Despite the lack of epxerience, the Raiders are taking a long look at him and according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, White has been making the most of his oppurnirty.

“White is still a work in progress as a receiver, but he’s improved as a pass blocker and looks to be far more decisive as a ball carrier,” Reed wrote in an August 6 column. “The timing of his growth is prescient considering Jacobs’ ongoing absence as he refuses to sign the franchise tag. Since OTAs, White has been operating as the lead back in the offense. The Raiders want Jacobs back as soon as possible, but they believe White is capable of filling that role if need be.”

Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the NFL and just led the leauge with 1,653 rushing yards so replacing him will be difficult but White should be a capable rusher if the Raiders call on him.