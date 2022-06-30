Davante Adams Wants to See Disgruntled NBA Superstar in Raiders Uniform

The NFL is in its slow season but the same can’t be said for the NBA. There could be some major superstar movement in the coming weeks. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He’s the biggest name to request a trade since Kobe Bryant did it in 2007, but he never got traded.

Durant is a basketball player through and through but perhaps a switch to the NFL is fun to think about. The Las Vegas Raiders‘ jerseys aren’t too different from that of the Nets. Star wide receiver Davante Adams came out amid the trade rumors and asked fans to create an edit that showed him with Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Durant.

Somebody make a edit of me, Hunter, Darren and KD hurry up — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 30, 2022

A couple of fans delivered with solid edits.

Here you go boss pic.twitter.com/1oHmj7yT4y — Jacob Tracy (@JacobSeanTracy) June 30, 2022

Durant does look great in those silver and black uniforms. Despite how he looks in the Raiders jersey, the 12-Time NBA All-Star is a Washington Commanders fan and that would likely be his choice if he joined an NFL team.

Durant Believes He Could Play Wide Receiver

Durant doesn’t have the frame that you’d typically see from an NFL player. He’s 6-foot-10 and is notably slim. That said, there are slim players in the NFL. Durant has broached the topic in the past and he believes he could play in the NFL. He believes that he would thrive as a wide receiver.

“I mean, I could play football,” Durant told his manager Rich Kleiman on the “Boardroom: Outside the Office” podcast. “I can be a wideout at least. … Well, I could go, all go routes.”

Durant is a freak athlete and would tower over every NFL cornerback. He’d be a matchup nightmare if he could avoid getting hurt. That’s a big if considering his slender frame. Durant can be happy knowing that he’s one of the 50 greatest basketball players ever and not worry too much about what could’ve been in the NFL.

Raiders Offense Already Stacked

The Raiders added Adams this offseason, which gave them the best wide receiver in the NFL. The team already had a top-three tight end in Darren Waller and a Pro Bowl wide receiver in Hunter Renfrow. Adams is just getting greedy by trying to get Durant in silver and black.

Las Vegas is set to have one of the most stacked offenses in the NFL. The team has struggled to build a consistent winner for years but they finally have some momentum building up. The defense remains a bit of a question mark but the offense could be close to unstoppable. Quarterback Derek Carr has more than enough playmakers to put up career-best numbers. Even in a stacked AFC West, the Raiders are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL. Adams has clearly embraced the team, which is a good sign going forward. The Raiders have plenty of star power so Durant can just continue to hang around in the NBA.

