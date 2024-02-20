Raiders Told to Break the Bank & Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl QB

There’s a lot of talk of the Las Vegas Raiders going after a young quarterback in the NFL Draft this year but the team was also close to completing for a playoff spot last season. Adding a proven quarterback to an offense that already has Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and potentially Josh Jacobs could be a recipe for success.

One quarterback who could be good enough to get the Raiders into the playoffs is Kirk Cousins. After six years with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins could test free agency this offseason. ESPN’s Mina Kimes believes that the Raiders should be aggressive in trying to add the four-time Pro Bowler.

“When you talk about who’s going to play quarterback for them next year, you start considering not options just in the draft but also in free agency,” Kimes said on the February 16 episode of “NFL Live” “Specifically, Kirk Cousins, who is a free agent – I think most people agree is going to be probably the highest-paid free-agent quarterback.

“I think they’d be able to afford his contract, and I would like that for them. Because I think it’s a good destination. I would like Las Vegas to make a run at Kirk and see if they can entice him to come south.”

Adams had recently endorsed the idea of adding Cousins so it’s a move that would keep the offensive skill players happy. That said, it would likely cost a lot to sign the quarterback.

What’s Kirk Cousins’ Contract Going to Look Like?

There are a few concerns regarding a potential Kirk Cousins signing. First, he suffered a torn Achilles last season and could miss offseason workouts as he continues to recover. Also, he’s going to cost a lot of money.

Spotrac has Cousins’ market value at three years, $118 million for his next contract which is a steep to pay for a 35-year-old quarterback coming off of a major injury. The Raiders may not be into the idea of paying Cousins after signing Jimmy Garoppolo last offseason only for him to get benched. Cousins is a better quarterback than Garoppolo but he does have some of the same red flags.

Why Kirk Cousins Isn’t Right Fit for Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins is the top quarterback available in free agency and there will likely be a few teams interested. However, the Raiders are unlikely to be one of those teams. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has spoken about how he wants to have a quarterback who has escapability.

Cousins coming off an Achilles injury isn’t going to have much mobility. The Raiders already have Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games last season. His skillset is comparable to that of Cousins and he’s significantly cheaper. Now, the Raiders with Cousins could very well be playoff contenders but are they competing with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes?

That’s unlikely, which is why it’s key the Raiders try to add a quarterback with upside. The team doesn’t pick until No. 13 in the first round which will make it difficult to select a top quarterback but the team would be better off going with a cheap veteran like Jacoby Brissett and O’Connell than spending over $100 million on Cousins.