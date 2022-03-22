Raiders Announce Signings of Ex-Chargers & Ex-Broncos LBs

Early in this year’s free agency period, the Las Vegas Raiders have made some big splash moves like signing Chandler Jones and trading for Davante Adams. However, there are still many holes on the roster that need to be filled. Linebacker was among one of the biggest needs as free agency wore on.

The Raiders let go of Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski while Nicholas Morrow decided to sign with the Chicago Bears. That left just Divine Deablo and Denzel Perryman as the only capable linebackers on the roster. With more pressing needs getting solved, the Raiders have finally started to fill out their linebacker corps. The team announced that they’ve signed Micah Kiser.

We have signed free agent LB Micah Kiser » https://t.co/n1a38lKIUh pic.twitter.com/My7Hf0Y6i7 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 21, 2022

Kiser came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. He started nine games for the league’s best defense in 2020 but missed seven games due to injury. He was even named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2 of that season. He moved over to the Denver Broncos last season and played in 10 games, starting two. He’s shown flashes but injuries held him back. His experience in a 3-4 base defense should fit in well with Patrick Graham’s scheme.

Raiders Also Sign Ex-Chargers LB Kyler Fackrell

The Raiders weren’t done after the Kiser signing. The team needed more than one linebacker and they found it. Las Vegas announced that they’ve also signed Kyler Fackrell.

We have signed free agent LB Kyler Fackrell » https://t.co/NvmpZ5oRGF pic.twitter.com/7087mhlb0Q — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 21, 2022

This is an interesting signing by the Raiders as Fackrell brings some pass-rushing upside. He’s spent a lot of time getting after the quarterback in 3-4 defenses. He even had 10.5 sacks in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers. He hasn’t reached those same heights any other season but can still make some plays. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers last season and 3.0 sacks and then had 4.0 sacks with the New York Giants in 2020.

He was coached by Graham during his one season in New York so there will be a lot of familiarity with his system. With Jones and Maxx Crosby taking the bulk of the outside linebacker snaps in 3-4 sets, Fackrell will provide some solid depth. This could be a sneaky good move by the Raiders.

Quinton Jefferson Is off to Seattle

The Raiders are undergoing some pretty big changes on the defensive side of the ball under Graham. The only defensive free agent the team has re-signed during free agency has been safety Dallin Leavitt. It’s clear that Graham is going to do things his way with players he wants.

One impressive Raider from last season was defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. He played all 17 games and notched 4.5 sacks. That would’ve likely warranted an extension had Gus Bradley been retained but Jefferson is moving on. The Seattle Seahawks signed the veteran defensive tackle.

Hey, you look familiar 👀 We've signed DT Quinton Jefferson! 📑 » https://t.co/1wn7pwUFOS pic.twitter.com/s3FlYRmUBx — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 21, 2022

Jefferson spent his first four seasons in Seattle so this is a logical landing spot. He should fit right into their defense. The Raiders have made some other additions at defensive tackle so it’s not a surprise they didn’t bring him back.

