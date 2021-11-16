3 Free Agents for Raiders to Consider to Help Save Season

If it were any other team sitting at 5-4 with a clear path to the playoffs halfway through the season, they’d likely be feeling pretty good about their chances. However, the Las Vegas Raiders are different. The team started off each of the last two seasons with clear paths to the playoffs and squandered them down the stretch. It’s hard not to feel like that’s the trajectory the team is on right now. After a 5-2 start, the Raiders have had two ugly losses in a row against the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

The trade deadline has passed and most of the best options in free agency have already been signed, but there could still be options for the team. There are a few free agents who could actually help the Raiders finish up the season.

Larry Fitzgerald

The Raiders need wide receiver help. Hunter Renfrow seems like the only wide receiver who is capable of catching more than five passes in a game. Bryan Edwards is good for the occasional big play but he hasn’t been nearly consistent enough this season. The newly acquired DeSean Jackson is 34-years-old and lost a fumble on his first catch with the team.

There aren’t great options in free agency at the position but it might not be a bad idea to give Larry Fitzgerald a call. The future Hall of Famer is a free agent right now but has yet to officially retire. He may be 37-years-old but has never had a season with less than 400 receiving yards. He’s wouldn’t come in and be a No. 1 receiver but he’s a great leader and is still capable of getting open. Having a stable veteran presence like his could be just what the offense needs.

Kawann Short

While the Raiders defense has made strides this year, defending against the run is a major problem. The defense has allowed 1,162 rushing yards this season, which is 25th in the NFL. The defensive line has been getting to the quarterback at a high clip this season but can’t seem to slow down running backs.

That makes Kawann Short an interesting fit. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and was once considered one of the best run defending defensive tackles in the NFL. Unfortunately, his last two seasons have been derailed by injury. He’s played a combined five games in two years. He was cleared to play back in July of this year but no team has taken a chance on him. The Raiders are desperate to fix their run defense so it certainly wouldn’t hurt to see if Short has a little bit left in the tank.

Russell Okung

The Raiders took a gamble this offseason when they moved on from a few veterans along the offensive line to focus on youth. That gamble has not paid off as the offensive line has arguably been the team’s worst position group. Right tackle Brandon Parker is the weakest link along the offensive line. The team drafted Alex Leatherwood in the first round to play the position but his play was so poor, that they moved him to guard. Parker hasn’t been much better since taking over the starting job.

Las Vegas should call up free agent offensive tackle Russell Okung. He’s mostly played left tackle throughout his career and made two Pro Bowls at the position. The Raiders already have a good left tackle in Kolton Miller so Okung would have to play on the right side. Considering he hasn’t received much interest this year, it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t be willing to make the switch. Even if it takes time for him to adjust, he’d likely still be an upgrade over Parker.

