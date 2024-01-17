Could Raiders Cut Team Captain to Save $3.4 Million?

One of the biggest unsung heroes on the Las Vegas Raiders defense this season was safety Marcus Epps. Though he didn’t have any flashy stats and was only Pro Football Focus‘ 54th-ranked safety, he impressed with his leadership in a young secondary.

However, he has a steep $7.3 million salary cap hit in 2024 and whoever ends up being the Raiders’ general manager may want to spend that money elsewhere. Bleacher Report believes that Epps could be a cap casualty this offseason.

“The Raiders really don’t have many onerous contracts to move on from,” the BR NFL Scouting Department in a January 16 column. “It’s one thing you can say about former general manager Dave Ziegler’s job before he was fired. Signing Marcus Epps to a two-year, $12 million contract wasn’t disastrous, but it’s fair to wonder if a new regime will want to get a little more impact with their free agent dollars.

“Epps was solid in coverage but made few splash plays. He had no interceptions and only three pass deflections. He’s one of the few cuts that would save a significant amount of cap space. They would clear $3.4 million.”

Epps was a key player last season so the Raiders could also look to restructure his contract, especially if defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is retained.

Unlikely Las Vegas Raiders Would Cut Marcus Epps

Marcus Epps is a very good leader and strong-run defender. Former second-round pick Tre’von Moehrig had his best season playing next to Epps. Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson and Moehrig are all 25 or younger so it’s good to have a veteran like Epps in the group.

Now, the only issue with him is that he wasn’t much of a playmaker in 2023. He didn’t notch a single interception or sack during the season and only forced one fumble. It’s possible that the Raiders could want to spend their money on a player who could make more big plays. That said, Epps is very popular in the locker room and he does deserve at least partial credit for the Raiders’ defensive turnaround this year. It’s difficult to see the team letting him go this offseason.

A lot of people are condemning the dropped catch, but you still have to give credit to Marcus Epps for sprinting full speed to that zone and pulling Parker’s arm down to disrupt the play.pic.twitter.com/FEHnSShrvA — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) October 16, 2023

Who Could Replace Marcus Epps at Safety?

The only reason the Raiders should move on from Marcus Epps is if they can upgrade the position. There are actually going to be some really strong options available in free agency. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is set to be a free agent and is one of the best players at the position. However, he plays more free safety while Epps is more of a strong safety.

Now, New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger plays a similar style to Epps and he’ll likely be available. He’s emerged as a top safety in the NFL and has nine intercpetions in three seasons. He’ll likely cost a lot more than Epps if the Raiders were to sign him but he does have familiarity with the type of system Patrick Graham runs.

Las Vegas has far bigger needs than safety this offseason so it’s unlikely they do too much work on the position. Unless a really good option is available, Epps will likely be back with the team in 2024.