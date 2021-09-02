Leaked Design for Raiders Owner Mark Davis’ $14 Million Mansion Goes Viral

Since Al Davis became the Raiders‘ head coach in 1963, his family has been all about the silver and black. His son Mark owns the Raiders now and has embraced the team he grew up watching. There may not be an owner in the NFL that embraces his team as much as Davis does. That is evident in his future home.

Eli Segall of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently revealed renderings of a $14 million mansion that Davis plans to build in Henderson, Nevada.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is building this $14M mansion outside of Vegas 🤯 @brgridiron SHEESH (via @eli_segall) pic.twitter.com/tWq2TeD5jp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2021

Based on the photo, there’s no doubt who owns that mansion. It actually looks very similar to Allegiant Stadium and the team’s headquarters which is also in Henderson. Davis has often been named as one of the poorest owners in the NFL but the move to Las Vegas has clearly bumped up his income. He also recently bought the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team. While there were some concerns when the team was first planning to move to the city, it’s turning out to be a strong financial move for Davis.

Raiders Season Tickets Become Available

The Raiders have yet to have fans in Allegiant Stadium for a regular-season game yet but that’s going to change soon. However, the team made the decision to only allow vaccinated fans to attend, which included fans who already purchased season tickets. The team gave season ticket holders an option to get a full refund or roll over their tickets to next season. That made more than 1,800 tickets available. 250 of those were from refunds and the rest were from fans who decided to let them rollover.

“It was right around the number that we were thinking it would be,” Davis said, via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think that our fans are very excited about what we’ve got going. There were a few people, for one reason or another, who would not get the vaccination.”

The Raiders have some of the most expensive tickets in the NFL on the resell market. It will be interesting to see if their vaccination mandate ends up affecting that.

Are the Raiders Ready for a Playoff Push?

Things are looking up for the Raiders in terms of popularity but the only way that they’ll remain on an upward swing is if the team starts winning games. They have as loyal a fan base as there is in the NFL but even they can only take so much losing. The team has made it to the playoffs just once since 2002 and zero times since Jon Gruden took over as head coach. General manager Mike Mayock believes that this is the year that the Raiders finally get over the hump.

“We’ve assembled 53 players. We think we’re going to be a pretty good football team,” Mayock said Wednesday. “We’re not hiding from expectations. I think Jon and I would both tell you that we feel like we need to be a playoff team this year. And I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. And you guys are all going to put that in your headlines and I understand it. But that’s what the expectation is. We think we’ve done the infrastructure work necessary to put us in position. We’ve got to take care of business.”

