Mark Davis’ Opinion on Raiders Possibly Trading for QB Leaked to Media

The Las Vegas Raiders have had quarterback questions since Rich Gannon was the starter from 1999 to 2004. There were only a few years of Derek Carr when it looked like they finally had an answer.

Right now, the Raiders seem very keen on drafting a quarterback this year but they don’t pick until No. 13 in the first-round. If the team wants one of the top quarterbacks, they will need to trade up. Owner Mark Davis typically likes to remain hands-off but trading up for a quarterback could have long-term ramifications for the franchise.

According to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, Davis is open to whatever general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce think is best.

“Sources say Raiders owner Mark Davis has given his blessing for Telesco and Pierce to make a move, any move … so long as it makes sense,” Gutierrez wrote in an April 10 column.

Trading up into the top-three for a quarterback will likely cost three or more picks so there is a major risk in making that type of move. Selecting the wrong quarterback in this scenario could set the team back a few years. Regardless, it sounds like he trusts Telesco and Pierce to make the right decision.

Which QB Would Las Vegas Raiders Trade up For?

The Raiders can’t trade up just to trade up. They have to do it if they have a quarterback they really want. The obvious player the team could be eyeing is former LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal explained why Daniels is perfect for the Raiders.

“It’s almost too perfect of a match,” Hill wrote in an April 9 column. “Daniels would give the Raiders a franchise quarterback and be reunited with a coach he’s known since high school in the process. Antonio Pierce was Arizona State’s associate head coach two of Daniels’ three seasons there. Pierce recruited the quarterback to the school.”

The connection between Daniels and Pierce is strong. However, there’s a real chance that the quarterback will be selected at No. 2 by the Washington Commanders. That would make it nearly impossible for the Raiders to have an avenue to add him. Now, the New England Patriots at No. 3 could be open to trading down but it’s going to be expensive. Would the Raiders be willing to depart with three first-round picks to get Daniels? That may be what it costs.

What if Las Vegas Raiders Can’t Get Jayden Daniels?

The Raiders could also consider trying to trade up to No. 3 to get UNC’s Drake Maye but there hasn’t been much of an indication that the team is interested in him. There’s also Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy but trading up for the fourth-best quarterback on the board isn’t ideal.

If Jayden Daniels is going to New England or Washington, the Raiders may need to start thinking about Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon’s Bo Nix. Both are older prospects with less upside but played a lot of games in college and should be ready to step in quickly.

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler is also an option if the team prefers to wait until the second or third round to address the position.