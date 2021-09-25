Raiders Re-Sign Recently Released LB, Cut Rookie for 3rd Time

It’s early in the season but the Las Vegas Raiders have been retooling the roster quite a bit. Multiple injuries to the offensive line have made it difficult for the team early on. They recently had to let go of linebacker Marquel Lee to make room for offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

Luckily, the veteran linebacker was cleared waivers and went back into free agency. The Raiders were quick to bring him back on the practice squad.

We have signed LB Marquel Lee to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released T Devery Hamilton from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/fz2mDpyIsm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 24, 2021

Lee started the season on the practice squad but was briefly promoted to the active roster prior to Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had three combined tackles in the game. He was once a starter for the team prior to getting cut after the 2019 season. He took 2020 off but returned this year and eventually made his way back to the Raiders. The team’s linebacker depth is looking strong and having a player like Lee on the practice squad makes that depth even better.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Devery Hamilton Cut for 3rd Time

In order to make room for Lee on the practice squad, the Raiders had to cut offensive tackle Devery Hamilton. This marks the third time the undrafted rookie has been cut by the team. At 6-foot-9 and 310 pounds, Hamilton was an interesting project for the team.

His size is exactly what offensive line coach Tom Cable likes out of his players. However, the fact that he’s been cut three times means that he’s still very raw. The practice squad has become a valuable tool for NFL teams to increase their depth so they think other players are more important to have right now than Hamilton. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up back with the team during or after the season.

Raiders Rule out 3 Players for Week 3

Depth is becoming increasingly important for the Raiders as injury issues pile up. For Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, the team has ruled out left guard Richie Incognito and safeties Roderic Teamer and Dallin Leavitt. To make matters worse, star running back Josh Jacobs is listed as doubtful, which means he’ll likely be out, as well.

Running back Josh Jacobs has not practiced in two weeks and he is DOUBTFUL to play against the Dolphins, while left guard Richie Incognito and safeties Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer are OUT. https://t.co/1wveu5W4hn pic.twitter.com/q7i7piSt1Y — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 24, 2021

Incognito has yet to play this season as he deals with a calf strain. The Raiders would love to have him back soon as they’ve already lost starting right guard Denzelle Good for the season. Jacobs is set to miss his second game of the season. He was hobbled in Week 1 but was still able to score two touchdowns. The Raiders’ run game looked non-existent without him against the Steelers.

The team can’t start making injuries as an excuse yet though. The Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fortunately for the Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr, starting right tackle Alex Leatherwood and starting defensive end Yannick Ngakoue are all ready to play on Sunday despite recent injury issues. The team has a lot of injuries but is still healthy enough to beat the Dolphins.

READ NEXT: Ex-Chiefs OL Dragged by Raiders Fans Over Maxx Crosby Analysis

