Ex-Raiders Wide Receiver Signs With IFL Team

Over the last few years, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a number of moves to try and fix their wide receiver corps. One of the first guys that Jon Gruden brought in upon his return was Martavis Bryant. The former Pittsburgh Steeler gained a reputation as one of the NFL’s better deep threats.

Unfortunately, he flamed out very quickly for the Raiders. The team traded a third-round pick to the Steelers to land him back in 2018. He was released by the Raiders after getting hit with a year-long suspension for a violation of the NFL’s drug policy. They quickly re-signed him and he played in eight games before getting injured and never played another game in the NFL.

After a brief stint in the CFL, Bryant will now try his luck in the Indoor Football League. The wide receiver signed with the Massachusetts Pirates.

The Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football have signed former #Steelers, #Raiders WR Martavis Bryant. He also played for the CFL @TorontoArgos in 2021. pic.twitter.com/VByYxdZSIH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 1, 2021

Bryant is only 29-years-old so he should still be in his athletic prime. He once had a promising NFL career but that ship has sailed.

Bryant Excited to Play Football Again

Bryant could’ve had a long and productive NFL career had it not been for suspension and injury. He just grateful for the fact that he’ll be getting another chance to play football.

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season,” Bryant said, via the Pirates’ website. “I look forward to contributing any way I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them.”

Raiders Can’t Figure out WR Corps

The fact that Bryant is signing with the IFL further exaggerates how bad the Raiders been at putting together their wide receiver corps. They completely wasted a third-round pick on Bryant and then wasted a third and fifth-round pick on Antonio Brown the next year. The Raiders have also made trades for wide receivers Trevor Davis and Zay Jones. The latter is the only one who has lasted with the team, but he’s still not much of an impact player.

Nelson Agholor was the first wide receiver the Raiders have picked up who far exceeded expectations. He only lasted one season with the team and signed with the New England Patriots. Las Vegas finally decided to try to fix the position through the draft. They drafted Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards last draft. While it’s still too early to tell if they’ll be hits, neither was that impressive as rookies. Based on the Raiders’ track record with wide receivers, it’s not crazy to think that neither will be impact players. For a supposed offensive guru, Jon Gruden has an issue evaluating talent at wide receiver.

