Maxx Crosby Puts Raiders Teammates on Notice

The Las Vegas Raiders have arrived at the team facility for offseason workouts but things aren’t changing for many players except that they have to speak to the media. The team has had a great turnout at the facility since the season was over and even more players are joining.

The biggest addition the Raiders made this offseason was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Expectations are high for the team’s defense after a strong finish to the 2023 season but defense end Maxx Crosby isn’t buying the hype yet. He made sure to let his teammates know that there’s still work to be done.

“Potential is one thing, action is another,” Crosby said during his April 15 media availability. “For us, it’s about the work – we have a ton of work to do. Me and Christian haven’t played a single snap together, we haven’t done a single rep together. At the end of the day, we got a ton of work to do. I’ve said it many times, Christian is a great player. I’ve been watching Christian and seeing his career from afar for a long time. …

“I’m fired up to get to work with him.”

Last year was the first time in Crosby’s career that the Raiders had a top-10 scoring defense. The team needs to prove that the defense has turned around and that 2023 wasn’t an anomaly. Crosby knows that and is making sure his teammates do, as well.

Maxx Crosby Discusses Recovery From Injury

Maxx Crosby had a career season in 2023 and was nominated for Defensive Player of the Year. However, he was dealing with a serious knee issue that could’ve ended his season and nobody would’ve questioned him.

He decided to push through the injury and finished the year with 14.5 sacks. Despite the severity of the injury, Crosby is back to full strength and feeling very good.

“Recovery and rehab has been incredible,” Crosby said. “I just did my conditioning tests last week and smashed it. And I’m feeling better than I ever have, so it’s been an incredible offseason so far.”

Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL when he isn’t healthy so if he’s feeling better than ever, he could be in for an even bigger year.

“I’m obsessed…I have all the energy and time in the world because number one, I’m sober…I chase f*****g greatness every single way in my life….I want to be a legend.” A great question by @HeidiFang prompts Raiders star Maxx Crosby to truly set the tone as early as April for… pic.twitter.com/tyEtI8j5su — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) April 15, 2024

Maxx Crosby Opens up About Last Season’s Injury

Maxx Crosby didn’t make any excuses about his injury during last season. He put his head down and played more snaps than any defensive end in the NFL. He’s now admitting that his knee injury was actually very serious.

“I was definitely banged up,” Crosby said. “My knee was an issue, but I was able to play. I definitely don’t want to do that again and go through that – draining it multiple times every week – it was a pain in the [EXPLETIVE].

“But we made it through, so it was even more motivation when people were like ‘shut it down, shut it down, shut it down.’ I was like no, I’m not like everybody else, to be completely honest. I just had to keep moving.”

Crosby was able to finish the season without missing a single game and he’s still yet to miss a game in his career.