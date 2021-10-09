Raiders Named Possible Landing Spot for Former Chiefs 3-Time All-Pro

The Las Vegas Raiders are better than many expected this season but that doesn’t mean the team is without issues. The offensive line has been a serious problem. The unit has dealt with injuries and disappointing play. The Raiders know it needs to be fixed and are already making changes.

The team moved right tackle Alex Leatherwood to right guard in practice this week and that’s where he’ll likely lineup on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Brandon Parker will start at right tackle in this scenario. However, it remains to be seen if that can be a long-term solution. Parker has had his struggles at right tackle in the past, as well. If he proves to not be a viable option there, the Raiders may need to look to free agency. There could be one appealing option available to the team.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes that former Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz could help the Raiders:

There is no shortage of clubs that could benefit from Schwartz’s presence. The Raiders saw their offensive line exposed on Monday, giving up a season-high four sacks to the rival Chargers. Rookie tackle Alex Leatherwood has especially struggled, drawing an ugly 31.1 PFF grade over his first four games.

Signing Schwartz Could Make Sense

Schwartz was a three-time All-Pro with the Chiefs and was consistently one of the best right tackles in the NFL for years. Despite that fact, Kansas City decided to release him this offseason. That was in large part due to injuries. He missed 10 games last season and wasn’t part of the team’s playoff run after having to undergo back surgery.

A 32-year-old offensive lineman having to undergo back surgery is concerning but it doesn’t mean Schwartz needs to call it a career just yet. Prior to last season, he hadn’t missed a single game in eight seasons. He’s normally a very durable player. The Raiders could be wise to bring him in for a physical to see how his health is. If he’s feeling how he was prior to the injury, he could be a massive upgrade at right tackle for the silver and black.

Schwartz Has Dissed Raiders Fans in the Past

The idea of the Raiders adding a former All-Pro on the offensive line sounds great on paper but it might not be that simple. Schwartz doesn’t necessarily have the best relationship with the team’s fan base after five years with the Chiefs. In fact, he just recently took a shot at Raiders fans.

“The Raiders. It just seems the most contentious. Their fans are the least respectful when we go there,” Schwartz told The Drive host Carrington Harrison earlier in the year. “They have a little bit more history than the other two as well, so I think they still think of themselves as the glory days and being what they were.

“They were really happy with themselves after they beat us the first time and I didn’t hear much from them the rest of the year.”

There’s nothing wrong with a bit of trash talk but Schwartz may not have any interest in playing for the Raiders. Fans can get over things but it’s hard to know if he’s willing to let that rivalry go.

