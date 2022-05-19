Insider Addresses Rumor of Raiders Possibly Signing 5-Time Pro Bowl DL

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to get linked to notable free agents even after their big spending spree this offseason. The team looked to be one of the favorites to sign cornerback James Bradberry but he decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Las Vegas is starting to have limited options to add impact players but there are still some big names available.

One player who has always just seemed destined to be a Raider is Ndamukong Suh. The former No. 2 overall pick is infamous in the NFL for his aggressive playstyle. He’s a throwback to the types of defensive linemen the Raiders would’ve employed in the 70s and 80s. He’s a free agent right now and fans would love to see him don the silver and black even though 35-years-old.

However, it doesn’t appear it’s going to happen. A fan suggested to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Suh is going to sign with the Raiders but the insider shut it down.

Obviously, things can change but Bonsignore is well connected with the Raiders so if he says it’s not going to happen, it’s most likely not going to happen.

Raiders Have Already Invested Heavily in the DL

Suh still has plenty of pass rush juice despite his age. He’s notched 6.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons. He certainly wouldn’t hurt the Raiders’ defense, which could still use some interior pass rush help. However, the team has already invested heavily in defensive tackles this offseason.

Las Vegas currently has seven listed defensive tackles on the roster, including two draftees. It’s hard to imagine they’re still thinking about adding more players to the group. Suh is a better pass rusher than anybody on the roster right now but that doesn’t mean they’ll take a look at him. He certainly has the swagger of an old-school Raider but things are different now. General manager Dave Ziegler is going to sign players who help the team and if he doesn’t believe Suh is a fit, he’s not going to sign him.

Are Raiders Done Making Roster Moves?

With the Raiders striking out on Bradberry, it’s possible they decide to stay put for a while. The team opens up $20 million in salary-cap space after June 1, which is a decent chunk of change to work with. Some of that money could be used on signing draft picks and possibly giving extensions to current players. There are still some big names available but the Raiders appear happy with what they got, per Bonsignore.

Latest on @Raiders roster: While you can’t rule out any more moves, the sense is Raiders are ready to roll forward with this group. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 18, 2022

Las Vegas can always change their mindset once OTAs and training camp starts so there will still be minor roster moves down the road. In terms of adding any big names, it sounds like that’s off the table for now. This current Raiders roster will most look the same outside of cuts as the offseason goes on. With that extra money, the team should focus on possibly giving extensions to Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow.

