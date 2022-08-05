Odell Beckham Jr. Hilariously Trolls Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr is likely to find himself in the news quite a bit this season as the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most hyped teams in the NFL. With added attention will come added mockery. The latest jab comes courtesy of Odell Beckham Jr.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver took to Instagram to say that Carr looks like the character Syndrome from Pixar’s “The Incredibles.”

According to @Obj, DC is no longer Sid from Toy Story but is now Syndrome from the incredibles

(Via: @derekcarrqb) pic.twitter.com/EPiadr7d3z — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) August 4, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Carr has been compared to a Pixar character as he’s also been said to look like Sid from “Toy Story.” Carr did vow to get back at Beckham but it remains to be seen which character he’ll use. This is all just playful banter from the two sides as they’ve been friends for a while now. It’ll be interesting to see who gets the last laugh.

OBJ to the Raiders?

Despite being one of the most popular wide receivers in the NFL, Beckham remains a free agent. One way to get on a team is to be friendly with a team’s starting quarterback. Beckham isn’t likely poking fun at Carr in an effort to get on the Raiders but it’s certainly an interesting thing to watch.

As the offseason has gone on, more teams are starting to have needs at wide receiver. Beckham shouldn’t be unemployed for much longer. His injury issues are a concern but when he’s healthy, he can still be a dynamic playmaker. It’s hard to imagine the Raiders actually consider him but it never hurts to add more talent. A healthy Beckham paired with Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams might give Las Vegas the best wide receiver trio in the NFL.

Who Will Be Raiders’ WR3?

Renfrow and Adams are clearly the Raiders’ top two wide receivers. They are both Pro Bowlers who got paid handsomely this offseason. Who will be the No. 3 guy isn’t totally clear. Early in training camp, Mack Hollins seems to be getting a grip on the position. He’s impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and conditioning. However, in the first preseason game, he only has one catch for negative yardage. That won’t sink his chances of holding the No. 3 wide receiver spot but it wasn’t an impressive showing.

Tyron Johnson is interesting because he has something that Adams and Renfrow don’t have: elite speed. Johnson ran a 4.36 40-yard dash heading into the NFL and could become a top deep threat for Carr. He had two catches for 39 yards in the first preseason game. He did miss some catchable balls but he was getting open. Keelan Cole is also an option as he had one catch for 31 yards. He’s a reliable veteran who could quickly gain rapport with Carr. If the Raiders don’t love any of their options for their No. 3 wide receiver, perhaps they could look at free agency and consider a guy like Beckham. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just signed Julio Jones despite having Mike Evans, Russell Gage and Chris Godwin. It’s clear that a lot of the best teams are loading up on wide receiver talent.

