Raiders Pro Bowler Reveals Free Agency Decision With Epic Message

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken some serious hits this offseason. They lost Nelson Agholor, Devontae Booker and traded Rodney Hudson. While things aren’t looking great, the Raiders will be keeping a key player.

Earlier in the offseason, the team announced that they were cutting starting left guard Richie Incognito but the door was left open for him to re-sign with Las Vegas. That’s exactly what ended up happening as the four-time Pro Bowler announced that he’s sticking with the silver and black.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the contract is for one year and is worth $2.62 million.

The #Raiders are re-signing guard Richie Incognito to a one-year deal worth up to $2.62 million, including $1.1M guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

That’s about half of what the Raiders were going to pay him prior to cutting him. This is probably the best move for both sides. Considering Incognito’s age and injury issues last season, he wasn’t going to get a big deal. He has been a great fit with the team and has taken on a leadership role. With multiple moves on the offensive line this offseason, the Raiders should be relieved that they were at least able to keep Incognito.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Raiders OL Isn’t Looking as Bad as It Did Earlier in Week

With Incognito coming back, the Raiders should feel a bit better about their offensive line. The left side is set for 2021 with Kolton Miller and Incognito. Now, center and the right side of the offensive line are massive question marks. Denzelle Good was re-signed and could play guard or tackle. In the end, he’ll likely start at right guard.

At center, there’s a possibility that Andre James takes over for Hudson. That’d be a pretty substantial risk considering he didn’t take a single snap at center last season. He filled in briefly for Hudson in 2019 and played well but that was a long time ago. If the Raiders don’t sign a center, it shows that they have a ton of confidence in James. As far as right tackle goes, it seems Las Vegas will likely target the position in the draft.

Right Tackle Prospects to Watch

Based on Jon Gruden’s acquisition at tackle over the years, it’s clear he wants size. Miller is 6-foot-9 and Trent Brown was 6-foot-8. If the Raiders draft a tackle, he’ll likely be very tall.

Sam Costi out of Texas is one name to keep an eye on. At 6-foot-6, he’s definitely on the taller side. He could be available in the first or second round for the Raiders. That said, he’s only 295 pounds so he needs to put on some weight.

Jackson Carman out of Clemson is an obvious fit. The Raiders love them some Tigers. He’s 6-foot-5 and 345 pounds so he definitely doesn’t have any size concerns. He could slip to the team in the second round if they prefer to address other positions in the first.

If the Raiders want to address the position later in the draft, Greg Eiland out of Mississippi State has Gruden written all over him. At 6-foot-8 and 335 pounds, he’d certainly replace Brown’s size at the position. He should be available on day three of the draft.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ David Irving Shades Cowboys: ‘I Hated Going to Work’

