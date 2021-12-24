DB Raiders Cut in Training Camp Named Pro Bowl Alternate With New Team

There have been a lot of surprises in the NFL this season but perhaps the most pleasant has been the rise of Rasul Douglas. The veteran cornerback has been in the NFL since 2017 and even started five games for the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie when they won the Super Bowl. Despite that, he’s far from a household name.

He was a free agent in the offseason and spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. He couldn’t land on the active roster for any of those teams. The Green Bay Packers eventually signed Douglas off the Cardinals’ practice squad and has been a revelation. Since signing with the Packers, he’s played in nine games and has three interceptions with two touchdowns. Even though he hasn’t played the full season, Douglas was named as a Pro Bowl alternate.

That’s a quick rise for a player that was having trouble staying on a roster not long ago. Douglas has been one of the top feel-good stories in the NFL this season and he’s doing it for a Super Bowl contender. Time will tell if something actually clicked for Douglas and this is the start of something special. Regardless, he should savor every moment of his success this season.

Raiders Could Use a Player Like Douglas

How the Raiders didn’t see a reason to keep Douglas on the roster is mind-boggling in hindsight. The defense has a total of five interceptions this season and not a single player has more than one. Douglas’ three would’ve really helped this team out. The Raiders also don’t have a single defensive touchdown this season while Douglas has two.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has done a good job with the defense this season but made a mistake by not keeping Douglas. Trayvon Mullen has been injured for most of the season and Damon Arnette was cut. Nate Hobbs and Brandon Facyson are currently on the COVID-19/Reserve list, which makes the team really light at the position. Sure, it’s possible that Douglas wouldn’t be having the same amount of success in Las Vegas that he is in Green Bay but he’d certainly be better than what the Raiders have now with all the injuries.

Raiders Will Have to Address CB in the Offseason Once Again

Douglas will be a free agent at the end of the year so if the Packers can’t re-sign him, perhaps the Raiders will look at him. Cornerback will be a big need for them this offseason. Casey Hayward has been their best cornerback but he’ll be a free agent. He’s 32-years-old and could prefer to play for a Super Bowl contender after this year.

Mullen and Hobbs are solid building blocks but the Raiders need more than just those two. The team has looked to the draft to address the position in the past but that hasn’t worked out. D.J. Hayden, Gareon Conley and Arnette were all first-round pick cornerbacks that the Raiders have drafted over the last decade and all three were busts. It could be a wise move to make a splash in free agency and sign a player like J.C. Jackson.

