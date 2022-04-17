Rich Bisaccia Breaks Silence on Tenure as Raiders Head Coach

Despite helping lead the Las Vegas Raiders to an improbable playoff run last season, Rich Bisaccia wasn’t hired to take over the full-time coaching job. While he showed great leadership qualities, the team lacked a certain amount of polish and had to win a lot of close games. Bisaccia landed on his feet quickly and was hired to be the special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

He got a chance to keep the Raiders job and owner Mark Davis gave him an interview but he ultimately decided to go with Josh McDaniels, whose expertise on offense is a more valuable skill set. Bisaccia is as classy as a coach can be so he’s not about to start taking shots at his former team. He had his first chance to speak to the media since not getting the Raiders job and talked about how last season affected him.

“Last year was a unique year in my personal career, and certainly with the players and coaches that went along with it,” Bisaccia said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “A lot of credit to the coaching staff I was involved with and the way in which the players approached every day and what they dealt with. But I’m here in Green Bay. I’m excited about what’s happening here today.”

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Bisaccia Talks About Changing Special Teams Culture for Packers

The Packers had one of the worst special teams groups last season so landing Bisaccia was a big hire for them. He’s had success at every stop and proved that he can bring more to a team than just special teams expertise. Bisaccia is in the process of changing the culture of the Packers’ special teams group.

“We use the phrase around here, ‘We-fense,’ ” Bisaccia said. “It’s not really offense. It’s not really defense, it’s kind of we-fense. It’s us. There’s no other place on the field except for the punt team where you can find a linebacker lined up next to a tight end lined up next to a safety, and the running back is the personal protector making all the calls. That’s the only the place you find that on the field.”

Bisaccia likely can’t change the special teams overnight but he’ll quickly help upgrade the group. Had the Packers had a better special teams unit last year, they might not get knocked out early in the playoffs.

"The standard is winning it all." Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia on coming to Green Bay. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FCa1jc1Wgi — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 12, 2022

Bisaccia Praises Keisean Nixon

Bisaccia got to know many players throughout his time with the Raiders. He was able to bring one of his top special teams guys over to Green Bay this offseason. Former undrafted free agent cornerback Keisean Nixon signed with the team and should continue to be a special teams ace. Bisaccia had praise for the 24-year-old.

“He’s got a great mentality,” Bisaccia said. “He’s fast. He’s physical.”

Nixon can also play defense when called upon so he could be a valuable piece for the Packers. His familiarity with Bisaccia will give him a leg up over a lot of players.

READ NEXT: Raiders Named Potential Fit for 2 Remaining Free Agents With All-Pro Pedigrees

