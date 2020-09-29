Raiders Sign Tall Former Washington, Eagles Wide Receiver

Just three games into the season and the Las Vegas Raiders are already banged up at wide receiver. Henry Ruggs had to miss Sunday’s game versus the New England Patriots and Bryan Edwards got banged up pretty badly in the game. With all the injuries, the team has decided to add some help to the practice squad.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed Robert Davis.

Davis came into the NFL in 2017 as a sixth-round pick of the Washington Football Team. He lasted a little more than two seasons with them and eventually played with the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout his career, Davis has started three games and has caught two passes for 17 yards.

Davis isn’t lacking in the athletism department. He’s 6’3 but runs a 4.44 40-yard dash. He has the athletic traits you’d like to see in a wide receiver. Davis hasn’t had luck elsewhere but perhaps he’ll be able to figure things out with the Raiders.

Should Raiders Be Concerned With Their WRs?

Last season, the Raiders’ biggest weakness was their wide receiver corps. It looked like it would be a strength this season but all three top guys have dealt with injuries this year. Expected starter Tyrell Williams didn’t even get a chance to play as he was put on the injured reserve before the season started.

Henry Ruggs has been banged up since the first half of the Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. He toughed it out against the Saints but apparently, things just got worse as he didn’t play against the Patriots. Ruggs isn’t on the IR yet so that’s promising. However, the team obviously missed him on Sunday and need him back quickly.

Bryan Edwards made some plays against the Patriots but appeared to reinjure his ankle during an awkward fall. He’s been the second starter all season so it would be a big blow if he misses some games. The Raiders have terrible luck at wide receiver and that’s becoming clearer and clearer every week.

Hunter Renfrow Stepped up in Week 3

Thanks to all the hype surrounding Edwards and Ruggs in training camp, it was easy to forget about Hunter Renfrow. The slot receiver had a solid rookie campaign but his style of play isn’t as exciting as someone with otherworldly speed. Renfrow reminded everybody on Sunday that he can still make big plays. He stepped up in a big way against the Patriots and was the team’s most productive offensive player.

“I think, obviously the Patriots are a really good team for a reason,” Renfrow said after the loss. “I think they do a really good job of taking people away, but at the same time, we have to execute better. When we don’t play well and they do a good job then you get an outcome like today.”

If the Raiders can get their wide receiver corps healthy, they have a really good group of young players. That might be easier said than done.

