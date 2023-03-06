Ex-Raiders 3-Time Pro Bowler Expected to Retire From NFL: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line has had some issues in recent years but it wasn’t long ago that it was one of the best units in the NFL. Much of that was thanks to three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. The Raiders were able to sign him away from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014 and he immediately became one of the best players on the team.

Unfortunately, he requested a trade from the Raiders following the 2020 season and landed with the Arizona Cardinals. He was bitten badly by the injury bug over the past two seasons and only played in four games in 2022. He likely won’t be seeing the football field again. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals believe that Hudson is retiring from the NFL.

“The Arizona Cardinals likely will be in the center market,” Fowler wrote. “The team expects Rodney Hudson to retire.”

Hudson is just 33 but injuries have slowed him down. With Arizona likely going through a bit of a rebuild in 2023, there was no reason for the center to stick around. Hudson has yet to officially announce anything so there remains a chance he decides to retire as a Raider.

Hudson Was One of the Best Centers in the NFL

Hudson was a big reason for the Raiders’ turnaround in 2016. The team hadn’t had a winning season in the 13 years prior. Hudson was a team captain and anchor for one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. He was often overlooked in All-Pro voting but was arguably the best center in the league during his time in silver and black. He was certainly the best at pass-blocking.

It’s also a surprise to see injuries derail his career. One of Hudson’s most notable traits was his durability. In five seasons with the Raiders, he missed just one game. He even played through kidney stones so that he didn’t miss time. Hudson didn’t get many accolades throughout his career so the Hall of Fame likely isn’t in his future. That shouldn’t take away from an excellent career. Hudson received a Master’s Degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University. He has a bright future away from the football field.

Raiders Still Looking for Next Great Center?

When the Raiders traded Hudson, they gave the keys to Andre James to take over and gave him a contract extension. James has played well but he hasn’t been able to fill the big void the three-time Pro Bowler left. Pro Football Focus had James ranked the 21st center in the NFL. That’s certainly not terrible but there is room for improvement. James is set to have about a $7 million cap hit in 2023. If the Raiders cut him, it’ll only be a $1.9 million dead cap hit.

2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham played much of the season at guard but replaced James at center for a game due to injury. Parham played decently at guard but is undersized for the position. His future is likely at center. The Raiders may want to get a head start and save some money. There’s a good chance that Parham is the team’s starting center next year.